After a year and a half of construction, the only thing now missing at the new Southern Pines Elementary School campus is the students themselves.
Across the building’s front parking lot, just off of a brand-new extension of Carlisle Street, a crowd of more than 200 people spaced out in front of the building entryway for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning.
Moore County Schools plans to fill the new campus’ classrooms four days a week in January, barring a change in the state’s directives for schools operating during the coronavirus pandemic. The kindergarteners, first- and second-graders will come from Southern Pines Primary a few blocks away. Third- through fifth-grade students will move over from the old Southern Pines Elementary on May Street.
Both of those schools’ original buildings date from the 1940s, and they functioned as segregated high schools until Pinecrest opened in 1969. Those schools will be deemed “surplus” by Moore County Schools at the end of this year.
“Today it is my hope that students will continue to receive the same loving care and positive learning experiences that have been provided by former administrators, principals and teachers over the years,” said James Moore, a West Southern Pines native and former Pinecrest basketball coach who attended the old schools.
“As we look around this beautiful facility today, it will be a safe, healthy and conducive environment for learning for all of our students. We must remember that at the end of the day our main objective is to see that all students be given an equal opportunity to reach their full potential.”
The 126,800-square-foot building is designed to serve 800 students. Construction began in June 2019, after the Moore County Board of Education awarded the $30.3-million building contract to Monteith Construction.
The board purchased the 18-acre site in 2016 for $1.3 million, before 80 percent of Moore County’s voters approved the construction costs for the school — as well as the new Aberdeen and Pinehurst elementary campuses — in a $103 million general obligation bond referendum in May 2018.
That was also well before the scope of the surrounding Morganton Park North expanded to include future campuses for Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, and Sandhills Pediatrics. Those sites are undergoing land clearing now.
“This new building is not only beautiful, but it’s on a particularly beautiful site. It’s also located in a truly happening part of Moore County,” said Frank Quis, chairman of the Moore County Board of Commissioners. “I hope at the conclusion of the tour we can all say it was well worth the wait, even if it was a long wait.”
Adapting the school to the sloping topography of the site meant devising a multilevel design. To accommodate the total 80-foot elevation differential, the school has one single-story classroom wing and another with two stories. Pre-kindergarten through first grade students are in the front wing. In the rear wing, second and third grade classrooms are on the school’s main level, with fourth and fifth grade classrooms on the lower level.
The corridor connecting them, which ties into the media center and robotics lab, includes two sets of steps. Toward the rear of the school, the cafeteria and gymnasium — complete with a stage for performances and awards ceremonies — are accessible from the lower level.
“I cannot help but to envision the thousands of children, teachers and staff who will go through these doors in the coming decades,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “Today we take another huge step in our quest to ensure a fair, equitable and appropriate education for all children. It is also a step toward fulfillment of our board’s fundamental belief that successful schools are essential for thriving communities.”
Attendees, many of whom attended or taught at the old West Southern Pines school at some point in its evolution, toured the campus on Wednesday. In the courtyard between the two classroom wings, Pinecrest band students were arranged in socially distant quartets in a small amphitheater set into the hill.
Retired teacher Mary Morrison spotted a photograph of herself, writing on a chalkboard with her back to a class, in the glass display case between the gymnasium and cafeteria. She found that nearly as exciting as the smartboards and high-tech projection systems that came standard in the new building.
“I’ve been (substitute teaching) ever since I retired, and this was much needed. When I would go into the older schools and sub, I could see the deterioration and that all the rooms were not air-conditioned and the computers didn’t work as well,” she said. “I really like the smartboards that they use today. I’m really into the technology part of it.”
Southern Pines Elementary will also get a new mascot — the Stallions — and motto: “Making every child a success story,” to go with the new building. Its teachers and support staff, who turned out on Wednesday clad in purple, will be a combined team from the old primary and elementary schools.
“I can’t begin to put into words how truly blessed I am to work with such an amazing team. This group of teachers and support staff have epitomized hard work, dedication and love for our students and school community over this past year,” said Tonya Wagner, Southern Pines Elementary’s principal.
Though little this year has gone to plan, school staff now have two months to move into the new building. They’re still juggling separate cohorts of students learning in-class and online as they have since the school year began in August, but Wagner said that they’re up to the task.
“I know they would agree that they have never worked harder in their careers, and it does not go unnoticed. This team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every child not only receives a quality education, but feels safe and loved as part of our Southern Pines family,” she said.
“As we watch our students grow and learn in this new building, we will honor all those students who walked the halls of our previous buildings asn high school, middle school, elementary and primary school students. We will continue to build upon the legacy that you have established.”
(2) comments
Ka-Ching $30m more in tax dollars flushed into a gold-plated government school. A lot of money for a C-rated school. Here’s hoping $30m soon results in a grade of A.
It is a beautiful school and it will be great to have students, for decades to come, learn and grow in such a nice facility. Thank you MCS and Moore County as a whole for supporting the bonds and these wonderful new schools being built.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.