If you’ve ever dreamed about a career in sustainable farming, distilling spirits, or working in cybersecurity — if you could only learn how — Sandhills Community College wants to hear from you.
In less than two years Sandhills will open Foundation Hall, its new nursing and health sciences facility. With that comes the flexibility to evaluate its existing roster of programs and explore adding new ones.
With the coronavirus pandemic upending the job market and shifting the way students learn all at once, the college is also taking a look at how well it has adapted to serve the area’s educational needs. To that end, the “3 Minutes to Shape 30 Years” survey is open to anyone living in Moore or Hoke counties through this Thursday.
“What we’ve done is an inside-outside-inside look at the college,” said Ron Layne, Sandhills’ vice president of college initiatives.
“The first thing we did is to poll the faculty and staff, many of whom have children or have grandchildren who will be impacted by college education in the near future, as to what programs might be attractive to a new generation of students.”
The survey asks participants to rate three of more than 30 potential program offerings that might be most appealing to them, or to family members seeking educational opportunities in the coming years.
Programs on that longlist include potential expansion of Sandhills’ highly-regarded health sciences department with additions like dental hygiene and health care management. Participants can also weigh in on new programs under consideration like gunsmithing, equine business, and digital marketing.
In an effort to generate at least 1,000 responses to the survey, Sandhills will award $100 each to 20 participants selected from a random drawing.
Sandhills is also working to gauge why potential students might be driven to community college: whether to train for new employment, add a credential for their current career, transfer to a four-year school or obtain a technical certificate.
Other relatively new demographics also stand to expand the college’s mission. That includes the ninth- and 10th-grade students seeking to take college transfer courses or preparing to embark on a career as soon as they finish high school.
“We haven’t done a serious look at what appeals to a youthful market,” said Layne.
“We are looking more and more at a whole population of military who are coming back into this region and looking for lives in the private sector, and we have a whole group of students who are actually four-year university educated students who are finding that a year or two of job training might lead to a more lucrative career than they’re facing now.”
The survey also asks participants to identify the barriers they might face in attending Sandhills: whether cost, scheduling, or simply a lack of desirable programs. Those responses will help the college determine whether its existing programs are sufficiently accessible to potential students.
Sandhills is also collecting input from staff in its continuing education, athletics, and academic programs through afternoon listening sessions on what new approaches they might suggest to better serve the area.
The college has crafted the seven-question survey to target input toward new program options that stand to shape 30-year careers for potential students, whether they’re in high school or seeking a second calling.
“Even though this is a spot-in-time look, someone who is benefiting from a program we might bring into the college will have a career that will take them through their adult years, if we do right by them in the selections we make based on what we learn,” Layne said.
Sandhills Community College’s “3 Minutes to Shape 30 Years” survey can be accessed online at www.research.net/r/SandhillsCC. Participants can enter their name and contact information for a chance in the $100 prize drawing.
