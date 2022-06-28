The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday welcomed three new firefighters that were hired with funds approved by the board earlier this year in an effort to alleviate some of the strain placed on the town’s overburdened fire department.
One of the new hires is Samantha Hinson, the first full-time female firefighter in Aberdeen history. She received her firefighter certification from Sandhills Community College.
Nate Pedersen, who volunteered with the Cypress Pointe Fire Department as a teenager, also obtained his certification from SCC. He worked as a full-time firefighter in Spring Lake before being hired by the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department.
Kendall Watson was hired after volunteering with the department through an internship with Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. He received his certification from Richmond Community College in Hamlet.
“We’re so glad to have the three new firemen,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said during Monday’s meeting. “As you know, it’s tough, sometimes, recruiting. We think we have three good ones, and (they’re) with the finest fire department in Moore County.”
The commissioners voted in February to earmark money in Aberdeen’s budget for three additional firefighters. Fire Chief Phillip Richardson had initially hoped to pay for the positions through a grant, but the town’s application for the grant was rejected.
One of the biggest challenges faced by the department, Richardson told the commissioners at the time, is a recent surge in overlapping calls for service. He said over 15 percent of his agency’s calls occur while firefighters are already responding to other calls.
“That breaks down to about 291 calls that we’re out on when another call comes in,” he said in February. “And when you only have limited personnel, those 291 calls need to be answered in the same timely manner with the same equipment and the same professionalism as the other 1,800 calls that we have a year.”
He added that his department has both a smaller staff and a larger workload than agencies in towns with similar populations. Fire departments in neighboring Southern Pines and Pinehurst, he said at the time, have as many as four more firefighters working per shift.
“We’re overworking our personnel,” Richardson told the board. “Our personnel are sitting there going, ‘Hey, if I go over to Southern Pines or Pinehurst, they’ve got more personnel.’”
In a phone interview following Monday’s meeting, Richardson said he was grateful that the commissioners voted to fund the new positions.
“I was particularly pleased with the number of outstanding applicants that we had,” he said. “Trying to get good applicants now is hard, and we had plenty of good applicants. If I would have had three or six more positions, I could have filled them out of the field we had.”
