Drive-through COVID testing, a critical component of tracking and battling the coronavirus in its early months, is returning again to Moore County.
With positive cases of COVID-19 on a steep upswing, the Moore County Health Department has resumed its partnership with Goshen Medical Center to offer a weekly stay-in-your-car testing event.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 6, testing will be held on Friday mornings, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Moore County Health Department parking lot at 705 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. The testing event is open to the public. Health insurance is not required, but insured patients are asked to bring their policy information. Participants can pre-register by calling (910) 267-2044.
“The long story short, cases are up and have risen fairly rapidly,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the department reported to Board of Health members Monday. “New cases have nearly doubled for the last three weeks in Moore County.”
The seven-day average of newly reported cases is currently 27.7 per day, as compared to 1.1 cases per day one month ago. In addition, Moore County’s percentage of positive tests is tracking nearly 5 percentage points higher (at 15.6) than the state as a whole.
Garner said the virus’ delta variant accounts for 82.2 percent of cases in the U.S. The total estimated number of active cases in Moore County of COVID-19 stood at 258, as of Monday afternoon. The number of local hospitalized residents was reported at nine individuals.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas reinstated its COVID-19 hospitalization rate dashboard on Monday, also in response to the uptick in cases. The hospital had seen in-patient admissions for the virus drop to the low single digits through the summer. But that number has soared in recent weeks.
Of the 60 patients that are currently hospitalized across the FirstHealth hospitals system, only four are vaccinated against the virus, Emily Sloan, the organization’s spokesperson said in an email to The Pilot.
At the peak of hospitalization rates for the virus, FirstHealth was treating approximately 100 COVID patients.
Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said vaccine hesitancy continues to be a concern; however, the rise in cases has created a slight increase in interest for the vaccine.
Around 47 percent of area residents are fully vaccinated and approximately 50 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Wittmann said. The local health department has vaccinated around 10,000 individuals. Other health providers, notably FirstHealth, have also provided vaccination opportunities.
“It is better to get your vaccine before you get to the hospital. I think we’re seeing more people (get a vaccine) because they are seeing more people they know getting sick,” Wittmann said.
“People on the fence,” agreed Dr. Paul Kuzma, a member of the Moore County Board of Health.
Upcoming vaccine events scheduled by the local health department will be held at Robbins Farmers Day festival this weekend in Robbins, at West End Presybterian Church in West End on Aug. 19, and at Sandhills Community College on Aug. 26.
Regarding mask-wearing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and state health department, Wittmann said he is mostly hearing frustration from the public.
“With the delta variant and CDC guidance to err on the side of caution and go back to masks even if vaccinated, people are saying, ‘Why should I get vaccinated?’
We can give a long explanation why but it falls on deaf ears because they are frustrated,” Wittmann said. “The guidance we are giving is the latest guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services for North Carolina, and that is the best we can do.”
A number of businesses around town have recently revised their mask-wearing guidelines for staff, and some changes are beginning to apply to customers. Harris Teeter sent an email Monday ordering all employees and asking all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in its stores. Larger retailers like Walmart are also requesting face masks.
For schools, the recent state guidance encourages mask-wearing but allows local districts to adopt their own standards. That, so far, has led to a mix of decisions across the state.
Wittmann said he met with Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey and several senior staff members last week. He noted his willingness to meet with the Board of Education to provide any information or support but was skeptical of any influence he might have on changing the politically charged atmosphere of their discussions.
“I could go, I could go and bring Dr. Fauci, but I do not think that will change the outcome of what is going to happen. You can pretty much count the votes now. I don’t think anything I do will change that needle, but I am open to ideas,” Wittmann told the health board.
“What would change the needle is if the FDA would approve the vaccine. I know the pharmacology companies have given their information and hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine have been given,” he said. “There is no reason for dragging their feet that I can see.”
Wittman was referencing a pending FDA decision to grant formal approval of the vaccine, similar to what more-established vaccines possess. The COVID vaccines are currently being distributed under emergency approvals, and data have shown them to be highly effective against the coronavirus and the delta variant. Final formal approval by the FDA is expected this fall for the COVID vaccines.
(3) comments
"There is no reason for dragging their feet that I know of." says Mr. Whittmann. Exactly what expertise is it that you have in this process sir? I'm sire the CDC is going through their processes as necessary and they are mindful of the concerns that exist lacking full approval of the available vaccines. If they end up not being fully approved there are going to be over 100,000,000 very disappointed U.. residents.
I will agree that individual decisions to not get vaccinated is now largely political. Those eligible residents not making a decision to get vaccinated are the reason lockdowns are again being considered, masking is still necessary, etc. Selfish, mindless individuals among us are the problem now, almost as much as the virus itself.
John Misiaszek
I do not doubt that some may not be vaccinated for political reasons. Some of these people that you choose to brand as "selfish mindless individuals" may have medical issues that don't allow them to do so...previous anaphylaxis, severe allergies to certain medicines. Please don't be so quick to label people due to circumstances you may not be aware of.
While the Delta variant is partially to blame for the uptick , could part of this issue be due to the thousands of visitors from all over the WORLD here the last few weeks in the restaurants, hotels and shops?
"Of the 60 patients that are currently hospitalized across the FirstHealth hospitals system, only four are vaccinated against the virus"
How many people have to be denied attentive medical care for non-Covid ailments because others in this county and their resistance to get the vaccine for whatever ignorant or tribal political allegiance? The majority of this country is vaccinated and trying to return to normal. Let's try to get there.
