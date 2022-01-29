Moore County received a light dusting of snow overnight and the temperatures remain below freezing as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29..
Late yesterday, Moore County announced its Winter Weather Shelter group would be monitoring weather conditions with staff on standby and prepared to activate the shelter if needed. For information concerning sheltering, call (910) 947-4355.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Moore County Landfill and Collections Site is closed. In addition other county facilities, including the Moore County Library, Department of Aging, and Moore County Parks and Recreation facilities are closed for the day because of inclement weather.
