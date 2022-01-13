Moore County can expect to experience snow, sleet, or another form of mixed precipitation this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The system, headed our way from the Pacific Northwest, “will be moving toward the southeast over the next few days and eventually over Moore County this weekend,” NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said Wednesday. The most updated forecast calls for snow beginning after midnight on Saturday, with freezing rain or sleet continuing into Sunday morning.
Sunday’s temperatures are forecasted in the upper 30s, and the chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Aaron Moody, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said Wednesday that the department is monitoring the forecast but it is too soon to tell if road preparations will be necessary. Their equipment is prepped and their team is ready to move around the clock to salt and plow as needed, he said.
During winter weather events, Moody advises staying home if at all possible — and if you must go out, to drive slowly and maintain plenty of space between you and other vehicles.
Some Moore County residents started preparing early this week for whatever the weather brings. Brandon Gibbons, a receiver at Tractor Supply Co. at 5601 U.S. 1, said the store is in short supply of salt melt but still has a variety of other cold-weather items: generators, ice scrapers, hand/feet warmers, pipe insulation, and warm clothes.
For more preparedness information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.