Note: This developing story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news about the winter storm.
THE LATEST AT A GLANCE:
• 15,555 electric customers in Moore County were still without power as of 8:30 p.m., the highest tally of any county in the state;
• Travel on local roads remains treacherous as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, which could create patches of black ice;
• No residents were checked into the county’s temporary shelter in Carthage as of 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
COUNTY LEADS STATE IN POWER OUTAGES
Over a quarter of Moore County remained without power on Sunday evening, with more outages reported here than in any other county in North Carolina.
Data from the website PowerOutage.US showed that 15,555 of the county’s electric customers — or about 25.5 percent — were waiting for their service to be restored as of 8:30 p.m. While an improvement over the peak of more than 18,850 customers reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., the tally was still by far the highest in the state.
The county with the second largest number of outages was Union, where about 4,000 customers were in the dark. Jackson County had the third largest number of outages, with about 2,900 customers affected.
Duke Energy, the largest electric provider in Moore County, said 13,789 of its 46,000 local customers were without power on Sunday evening. Information about when service might be restored to those customers was not immediately available.
The outages forced businesses along U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 to close on Sunday. Traffic lights were down at several intersections along both highways.
Customers of the county’s second largest utility, Randolph Electric Membership Cooperation, fared better. At 1:30 p.m., only 19 of the company’s 7,543 local customers were without power. By Sunday evening, that number had dropped to zero.
“We are very pleased that the storm did not materialize to the level of ice and wind predicted for our area,” Dale Lambert, CEO of Randolph Electric, said in a statement. “I’m proud of our employee and contractor team for working quickly to get the lights back on for our members.”
Wind gusts as fast as 25 mph were observed in Moore County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
TRAVEL REMAINS TREACHEROUS
Fallen trees, downed power lines and other hazards continue to make travel treacherous on many of Moore County’s main thoroughfares.
For much of the day, emergency crews were inundated with reports of weather-related issues on local roads. A radio bulletin was sent out at 12:58 p.m. asking “all available manpower” in the area to stand by in response to the “extremely high call volume.”
Writing in a news release, the Town of Southern Pines said firefighters and other personnel were “simultaneously responding to over 30 calls as of early afternoon, the majority related to storm damage.”
“Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire Department urges community members to stay off the roads and to identify safe alternate sources of heat as additional power outages are highly likely,” the release said. “If using fuel fired appliances, including kerosene heaters or fire places, be sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly.”
J. Eric Boyette, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation, on Sunday urged “North Carolinians to be patient as our crews and emergency responders do their important work to clear the roads.”
“Everyone should avoid driving in these conditions,” Boyette said in a statement. “There’s no need to take any unnecessary risks.”
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Moore County until midnight. Temperatures in the county are expected to drop below freezing overnight, which could create patches of black ice on local roads.
SHELTER OPEN IN CARTHAGE
The Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage has been converted to a temporary shelter for residents affected by the winter storm.
Anyone who wishes to stay at the facility must fist undergo a screening for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release from Moore County Public Safety. No one had checked into the shelter, which first opened on Saturday evening, as of 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The sports complex is located in the 100 block of Hillcrest Park Lane. For information, call 910-947-6317.
