Note: This developing story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news about the winter storm.
The power outages caused by Sunday’s winter storm continued into Monday evening, with 11 percent of Moore County still waiting for service to be restored as of 6:30 p.m.
Data from the website PowerOutage.US showed that 6,852 of the county’s electric customers remain without power — by far the highest tally of any county in the state. All but 20 of the affected residents are customers of Duke Energy, the county’s largest electric utility.
“Moore County had more power outages in this storm than any other county that Duke Energy serves in North or South Carolina,” David McNeill, district manger for the company, said in a phone interview on Monday. “We were in the bullseye of the storm.”
The issue was compounded, he said, by the “nature of having so many pine trees in our community.”
“They’re beautiful,” McNeill said of the trees, “but when the ice gets on there, it’s so heavy that it oftentimes causes limbs to break off and fall across power lines, causing power outages by snapping utility poles and knocking out power lines.”
He noted that crews have made “significant progress” in restoring service to Moore County over the past 24 hours. The company had about 17,720 local customers in the dark at 6 p.m. on Sunday, a number that has since been reduced by over 60 percent.
“We know it’s extremely frustrating to be without power, especially in the wintertime when it’s so cold out,” McNeill said. “Our line crews and tree crews and all the support personnel are focused on restoring power safely and as quickly as possible.”
McNeill went on to praise the company’s line crews, calling them “unsung heroes” who work in “adverse weather for long hours each day to restore power for customers.”
Duke Energy’s website estimates that service will be restored to all of its affected customers in Moore County by 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, but McNeill said most residents should have their power back much sooner than that.
“Many of them will see their power restored tonight and throughout the day tomorrow,” he said.
The lack of electricity has hobbled businesses in downtown Southern Pines, where shops and restaurants have been in the dark since Sunday. Some downtown traffic lights are also out, creating confusion among motorists.
Some of the problem could be traced to the intersection of East Connecticut Avenue and North Ashe Street, where a power line had been stretched to the ground by an uprooted tree.
Customers of the county’s second largest utility, Randolph Electric Membership Cooperation, fared better during the storm. Only 19 of the company’s 7,543 local customers were without power on Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening, that number had dropped to zero.
“We are very pleased that the storm did not materialize to the level of ice and wind predicted for our area,” Dale Lambert, CEO of Randolph Electric, said in a statement. “I’m proud of our employee and contractor team for working quickly to get the lights back on for our members.”
Southern Pines town officials said crews were working on clean-up efforts. According to an update supplied by Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth, downed power lines have caused extensive street closures across Southern Pines. Town emergency crews have barricaded streets with downed lines and will re-open those streets as soon as repairs are made to the power lines and poles.
“We strongly encourage our residents to remain at home, if possible," Fire Chief Mike Cameron said. "Travel is still dangerous due to downed power lines and branches. If you encounter a closed road, do not attempt to go around the barricade as there will likely be a downed power line or branch. Power lines could be live and dangerous and should be avoided completely.”
Town officials are still working to get public facilities operating by Tuesday. As of early afternoon on Monday, many town buildings remained without power and with extensive tree damage on the grounds.
The town also offered the following updates regarding services:
* The “Kid’s Day Out” camp scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been cancelled.Town staff will contact parents/guardians to issue refunds.
* Garbage and recycling pick-up services were underway on Monday. However, delays were encountered due to closed streets and similar conditions. Any changes in service will be announced.
* The Douglass Community Center/Senior Center and Campbell House Recreation Office will delay opening until noon on Tuesday.
* The Southern Pines library is expected to resume normal hours on Tuesday, opening at 10 a.m.
Staff from the parks department are assessing damage at parks to prioritize and begin clean-up efforts. The public is strongly encouraged to avoid using the parks until further notice as there is extensive damage from fallen trees. The tennis courts at Memorial Park are temporarily closed due to tree damage.
Wind gusts as fast as 25 mph were observed in Moore County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
TRAVEL REMAINS TREACHEROUS
Fallen trees, downed power lines and other hazards continue to make travel treacherous on many of Moore County’s main thoroughfares.
For much of Sunday, emergency crews were inundated with reports of weather-related issues on local roads. A radio bulletin was sent out at 12:58 p.m. asking “all available manpower” in the area to stand by in response to the “extremely high call volume.”
The Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department said it was summoned to 108 calls on Sunday, while the Southern Pines Police Department responded to 63 calls.
“Utility crews continue to make progress with power restoration,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “Multiple roads are still blocked with power lines and trees. Please stay put unless it is absolutely necessary to travel.”
J. Eric Boyette, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation, on Sunday urged “North Carolinians to be patient as our crews and emergency responders do their important work to clear the roads.”
“Everyone should avoid driving in these conditions,” Boyette said in a statement. “There’s no need to take any unnecessary risks.”
SHELTER OPEN IN CARTHAGE
The Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage has been converted to a temporary shelter for residents affected by the winter storm.
Anyone who wishes to stay at the facility must fist undergo a screening for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release from Moore County Public Safety. No one had checked into the shelter, which first opened on Saturday evening, as of 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The sports complex is located in the 100 block of Hillcrest Park Lane. For information, call 910-947-6317.
You would never catch me standing that close to a strained power line. You never know when and where that cable could snap. If it does, you are immediately in harm's way. For safety's sake - keep your distance!
