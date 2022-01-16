Note: This developing story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news about the winter storm.
Fallen trees, downed power lines and other hazards have made travel treacherous on many of Moore County’s main thoroughfares.
Several traffic lights along U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 were out at 12:30 p.m. Lights were also out at the intersection of Southwest Broad Street and East Morganton Road in downtown Southern Pines.
The 100 block of West Main Street in Aberdeen was shut down shortly after 1 p.m. after firefighters observed a “power pole with two transformers leaning over the road.” Minutes later, a portion of Midland Road was shut down because a “live power line” had fallen in the path of motorists.
Emergency crews across Moore County are being inundated with reports of weather-related issues. A radio bulletin was sent out at 12:58 p.m. asking “all available manpower” in the area to stand by in response to the “extremely high call volume.”
Writing in a news release, the Town of Southern Pines urged residents to “stay off the roads and to prepare their homes and businesses for extended power outages.”
“Conditions are deteriorating as ice continues to accumulate,” the release said. “Icy conditions are causing large tree branches to fall, [and have] caused blocked roadways and downed power lines.”
According to the release, local emergency crews were “simultaneously responding to over 30 calls as of early afternoon, the majority related to storm damage.”
“Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire Department urges community members to stay off the roads and to identify safe alternate sources of heat as additional power outages are highly likely,” the release said. “If using fuel fired appliances, including kerosene heaters or fire places, be sure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly.”
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Moore County until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Thousands Without Power
More than a quarter of the county was without power on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 16,986 households, or nearly 28 percent of the county’s electric customers, had lost service as of 1:45 p.m., according to data from PowerOutage.US. Walmart and many other businesses in the county have been forced to close because of the outages.
Duke Energy, the county’s largest electric utility, reported that over 15,000 of its local customers are currently waiting for power to be restored. Up-to-date outage information and estimated restoration times can be found on the company’s website.
Randolph Electric Membership Cooperation, the county’s second largest utility, reported that only 19 of its more than 7,500 local customers were without power as of 1:45 p.m.
“South Moore County and Montgomery County have experienced icy conditions this morning, and our line workers are responding,” Dale Lambert, CEO of Randolph Electric, said in a statement. “We anticipate high winds today and through tomorrow morning.”
He added: “The steady precipitation and below-freezing temperatures combined with gusty winds will make for dangerous ice-loading conditions. We encourage all members to report outages and be ready for potential multi-day outages. Stay away from downed lines and stay safe.”
Shelter Available
People seeking shelter from the winter storm can go to the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage.
Anyone who wishes to stay at the facility must fist undergo a screening for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release from Moore County Public Safety. No one had checked into the shelter as of 2:30 p.m.
The sports complex is located in the 100 block of Hillcrest Park Lane. For information, call 910-947-6317.
