Authorities have urged residents to stay off the roads with conditions deteriorating Friday night.
The result of afternoon snowfall and below freezing temperatures had the emergency services across the county busy attending to multiple vehicle accidents Friday night.
Among the accidents that occurred was an overturned NC Department of Transportation dump truck east of Carthage on N.C. 24/27 that blocked on late on traffic. A detour was set up using Kelly Plantation Road and Myrick Road to divert traffic.
The truck was out salting the roads before the accident around 7:30 p.m.
The Department of Transportation stated in a release today urging people to stay off the roads, despite road crews putting brine and treatment on the roads early Friday.
"Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend and are urging people to stay off roads for several days until ice on roads and bridges can thaw," the release said.
Locally, Southern Pines announced on social media the closure of N.C. 22 between Aiken Road and Mill Creek Road, the area at the Reservoir Park entrance, in response to vehicles becoming stuck and stranded.
Southern Pines also warned motorists of how conditions like this have been hazardous on East Connecticut and East Indiana avenues in the past.
Snowflakes started flurrying shortly after 4 p.m. in some parts of Moore County Friday afternoon, with snow expected to steadily comedown for the next 12 hours, according to the forecast.
The part of the forecast that many in Moore County are excited to see as well as the white flakes is the lack of ice that is predicted with the winter storm. The power has barely been restored for thousands of Moore County residents when the newest storm system rolled through, but the National Weather Service anticipates ice accumulations to remain to the south and east of Moore County.
Just before noon Friday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh expanded its Winter Storm Warning further to the west with updated model runs. Moore County was upgraded from a Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning.
With the warning, the National Weather Service has constantly increased the predicted snowfall amounts for the area throughout the day. The latest report from the NWS said the southern half of the county could expect three to four inches of snow, while the northern end could see two to three inches.
The evolving nature of winter weather has changed the forecast several times over the last few days, but recent models have a very small chance of freezing rain or sleet coming to the area.
With the impending snow storm, all Moore County Library branches closed Friday at 5 p.m., and will be closed on Saturday.
Moore County Landfill and Collections Site and Moore County Department of Aging will be closed on Saturday.
Moore County opened an emergency shelter Thursday night at its new Moore County Sports Complex on Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage. Anyone seeking shelter will be required to have a COVID pre-screening questionnaire.
The rest of the weekend is forecast to be sunny but cold, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s. Highs on Saturday will be in the high 30s, climbing to the mid 40s by Sunday and Monday.
In case the storms take a turn for the worse like last weekend, Power companies had staged trucks and crews in the Sandhills Wednesday night.
Anticipating possibly dangerous conditions Friday morning, Moore County Schools canceled school for Friday and made it an optional work day for staff, but only if they could travel safely. All events for Thursday evening were also canceled.
Across Moore County, a number of activities were canceled, delayed or rescheduled as uncertainty over the weather spread like the low cloud cover.
Town of Southern Pines closed all non-essential buildings Friday, and employees were told to work remotely.
Energy companies, more than familiar with Moore County after last Sunday’s storm, prepared early. Duke Energy, which serves the majority of Moore, established a Winter Storm Restoration Center at the Rockingham Dragway in nearby Richmond County.
“That means 150 bucket trucks, dozens of other support vehicles, housing for more than 300 linemen and related workers, even a commissary,” a post on the Dragway’s Facebook reads. “ Almost overnight, they managed to create a fully-functioning city.”
Workers at Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the county’s second largest utility, are rested and ready to work around the clock, said spokesperson Nicole Arnold. Arnold said the corporation expects the impact to be less than last weekend, but “it’s better to be overprepared and for the storm to underperform.”
Serena Lovely is a writer for The Pilot and The Sway. Reach her at Serena@itsthesway.com.
(2) comments
A lot of us are on Pee Dee Electric yet they are constantly left out of the discussion. Why is that?
Good question - they should not be omitted. Pee Dee is also a fantastic electric cooperative.
