The snowfall that covered Moore County was a welcoming sight for many winter-weather lovers in the area to wake up to Saturday morning, and more welcoming to everyone was the lack of power outages that plagued the county last weekend.
The most recent winter storm to roll through the air was almost entirely snow. The lack of ice kept trees and limbs from leading to another round of power outages. The major energy cooperatives that cover the county reported no widespread outages, with an isolated outage reported to Duke Energy in the Weymouth Woods area.
Parts of the southern end of Moore County had more than four inches in areas, and more than two inches in other parts of the county.
With conditions not as severe as last weekend, Moore County announced Saturday morning that its planning to close operations of the the winter shelter at the Hillcrest sports complex today at 5 p.m. If anyone feels they need sheltering, they are asked to call 910-947-7347 or 910-947-6317 before 4 p.m.
With the accumulation of snow on the ground Friday night, Authorities urged residents to stay off the roads with conditions deteriorating. Many secondary roads across the county have a mix of snow and ice, and remain treacherous to pass.
That precaution of icy roads remains for tonight with temperatures expected to dip below 20 degrees Saturday night, and down to 17 degrees Sunday night.
Some businesses reported they were opening Saturday morning, and urged customers to take precautions on the roads. Others erred on the side of caution and announced they were remaining closed Saturday.
With the snow storm, all Moore County Library branches closed Friday at 5 p.m., and will be closed on Saturday.
Moore County Landfill and Collections Site and Moore County Department of Aging will be closed on Saturday.
The Southern Pines Public Library will be closed on Saturday. Staff will evaluate conditions for opening on Sunday. Recreation league basketball practices on Saturday and open gym on Sunday have both been canceled.
The collection of garbage and recycling in Southern Pines on Friday was delayed to Monday, and has caused a domino effect for next week. All routes will be delayed one day this coming week, with Monday’s route picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route on Wednesday, and so on and so forth.
The result of afternoon snowfall and below freezing temperatures had the emergency services across the county busy attending to multiple vehicle accidents Friday night.
Among the accidents that occurred was an overturned NC Department of Transportation dump truck east of Carthage on N.C. 24/27 that blocked on late on traffic. A detour was set up using Kelly Plantation Road and Myrick Road to divert traffic.
The truck was out salting the roads before the accident around 7:30 p.m.
The Department of Transportation stated in a release today urging people to stay off the roads, despite road crews putting brine and treatment on the roads early Friday.
"Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend and are urging people to stay off roads for several days until ice on roads and bridges can thaw," the release said.
Southern Pines’ Public Works department spent Friday pre-treating roads with salt brine, and transitioned to plowing streets Friday night. The plowing continues around the clock until the roads are clear, the town sent out in an email Friday night.
Southern Pines Police announced on social media the closure of N.C. 22 between Aiken Road and Mill Creek Road on Friday in the area at the Reservoir Park entrance in response to vehicles becoming stuck and stranded.
Reservoir Park may be temporarily closed due to icy conditions on N.C. 22. The public is asked to exercise caution in all parks as fallen trees and large branches still remain from last weekend’s ice storm, the town said in an e-mail.
In case the storms take a turn for the worse like last weekend, Power companies had staged trucks and crews in the Sandhills Wednesday night.
Energy companies, more than familiar with Moore County after last Sunday’s storm, prepared early. Duke Energy, which serves the majority of Moore, established a Winter Storm Restoration Center at the Rockingham Dragway in nearby Richmond County.
“That means 150 bucket trucks, dozens of other support vehicles, housing for more than 300 linemen and related workers, even a commissary,” a post on the Dragway’s Facebook reads. “ Almost overnight, they managed to create a fully-functioning city.”
Duke Energy personnel are watching around the clock for outages in the area, less than three days after fully restoring power to the area.
“Winter storms are challenging to predict because a few miles and a few degrees can make all the difference as to the type of precipitation an area experiences, and whether or not power outages occur,” Duke Energy District Manager David McNeill said. “We held back Duke Energy team members from the Midwest and Florida and some of our contractors from other companies to make sure we’re prepared for this weekend’s potential storm. As part of our standard process and procedure after every major storm, we do a ‘sweep’ of the hardest hit areas to identify and eliminate any vulnerabilities that may have been created by the storm and not addressed as a part of restoration.”
Workers at Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the county’s second largest utility, are rested and ready to work around the clock, said spokesperson Nicole Arnold. Arnold said the corporation expects the impact to be less than last weekend, but “it’s better to be overprepared and for the storm to underperform.”
The people who moved here from areas that get a lot of snow, and I did 33 years ago, don't know how to drive in snow either. In fact a lot of them didn't even know how to drive in rain. It is only common sense to stay off the roads if possible to allow them to be cleared. Our power has stayed on, and the only way I think it would go off if some idiot was going too fast for conditions and hit a power pole and knocked it down. So please, if you don't have an emergency that you must try to get out, stay home. After 56 hours with no power (58 if you account the first time it went off, resumed for an hour and then off for 56 more hours, I'd prefer it stay on. Those "unelected bureaucrats" are the ones out there trying to make it safe for us. I am sure it is under the direction of the elected folks because ultimately they are responsible for the safety and well-being of citizens.
Nanny state alert! Half the people in this are come from regions of the country that get a lot of snow. We don’t need some unelected government bureaucrat telling us how to drive in the snow.
One Pee Dee is based in SC...two Pee Dee does not produce their own power they buy power from the likes of Duke and others...three they share assests so if Duke goes down they go down in applicable areas. By the way the power cost from Pee Dee is 23% hier than the US average...welcome to coops.
You might want to check your "facts" or let me know where I am off base. There are two Pee Dee Electric cooperatives nearby - one in NC based in Lilesville and the other in SC based in Darlington. It is likely that they operate as subsidiaries in the different states in the same way that Duke operates subsidiaries in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Florida.
True, typical cooperatives across the country do not produce their own power in volume, they buy it on the open market like most utilities do. However, over 80% of cooperatives generate some power themselves, most of it renewable.
True, utilities share assets. We want them to share assets, so we have a more reliable grid without unnecessary duplication.
The data suggests that Pee Dee is competitive with the rates they charge their customers, even if they pay more for the energy from their suppliers. Suggesting that Pee Dee is 23% higher than the US average is misleading. Let's remember that the rate schedules are regulated by the state.
Here is a comparison between utilities for residential service.
To keep the comparison simple, I will only list costs per kilowatt hour during the summer season. Winter pricing is lower.
Duke charges 11.05 cents per kWh with no discount for added usage (schedule RES71)
Randolph charges 11.61 cents per kWh with step down pricing to 11.03 cents at higher usage (rate schedule A26)
Pee Dee (NC) charges 10.81 cents per kWh with a step down to 9.98 cents (for residential service)
The big difference seems to be on the monthly base facilities charge where Duke's size is an advantage: Duke charges $14.00 per month, Randolph charges $25.00 per month, and Pee Dee charges $27.50 per month.
A lot of us are on Pee Dee Electric yet they are constantly left out of the discussion. Why is that?
Good question - they should not be omitted. Pee Dee is also a fantastic electric cooperative.
