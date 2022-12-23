Update: As of 9:58 a.m., power is out for 1,591 customers in Moore County, according to Duke Energy.
The company's outage map for North Carolina reports 133,365 customers without power. There are 51 outages across Moore County and over 4,000 across the Carolinas.
Jeff Brooks, spokesperson for Duke Energy, said downed trees are the main cause of the outages because of today’s strong winds coupled with yesterday's heavy rains. Outages may continue throughout the day as the winds move across the state to the east.
Brooks said the wind will slow down the restoration process for some areas because workers cannot extend the bucket arm on their trucks when winds are over 30 mph.
Every outage may take three to four hours to repair, but because of the large number of isolated outages, some may extend into tomorrow. Brooks was unsure if that was the case for any outages in Moore County.
“It’s a constant process,” Brooks said as they restore power in some areas and lose it in others.
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day, reaching 24 degrees by 5 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. There is a wind chill advisory for tonight, reaching as low as -3 degrees.
Brooks provided some suggestions to conserve energy and be prepared for an outage:
* save energy by turning the thermostat down a few degrees while remaining comfortable;
* wash clothes with cold-water detergents and take showers rather than baths to reduce the amount of energy used by the hot water heater;
* if power is lost, turn off any electronics previously on to reduce stress on the electric system when restored; and
* be prepared to be without power for multiple hours by having a back-up plan for any needs.
Update: As of 8:56 a.m., power remains out for 507 customers in Moore County, according to Duke Energy.
The company's outage map for North Carolina reports 97,027 customers without power.
High winds have led to power outages for about 2,000 customers in Pinehurst as of 7:43 a.m. Friday, according to Duke Energy.
The company's outage map is reporting that more than 83,000 customers across North Carolina were without power as a winter storm works its way across the state, bringing wind gusts in excess of 40mph to the Sandhills.
Temperatures are expected to drop quickly today, according to the National Weather Service, and wind gusts will continue to be in the 30mph range. Tonight's wind chill is expected to be -10 degrees.
(1) comment
I know this is a perennial issue. Given the frequent ice storms and winds that bring down our weak pine trees, wouldn’t it be less expensive to put power lines underground? They disappeared in neighborhoods decades ago. This would be a far, far better use of our expenditure on electricity compared to unreliable, costly and ugly solar and wind farms.
