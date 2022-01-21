The power has barely been restored for thousands of Moore County residents, and now the prospect of more winter weather lies ahead for today and Friday night.
Just before noon Friday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh expanded its Winter Storm Warning further to the west with updated model runs. Moore County was upgraded from a Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning.
The evolving nature of winter weather has changed the forecast several times over the last few days. The current prediction for Moore County calls for snow beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into this evening. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches of snow, with most of that coming after sunset tonight.
(A full discussion of the storm by the National Weather Service can be found here.)
The rest of the weekend is forecast to be sunny but cold, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s. Highs on Saturday will be in the high 30s, climbing to the mid 40s by Sunday and Monday.
This more benign prediction of winter weather is substantially different from earlier this week, when the region was expected to see more freezing rain and sleet. That type of precipitation is now expected over much of the North Carolina coast.
Power companies had staged trucks and crews in the Sandhills Wednesday night ahead of the storm.
Anticipating possibly dangerous conditions Friday morning, Moore County Schools canceled school for Friday and made it an optional work day for staff, but only if they could travel safely. All events for Thursday evening were also canceled.
Across Moore County, a number of activities were canceled, delayed or rescheduled as uncertainty over the weather spread like the low cloud cover.
The Moore County governmental offices opened at 11 a.m. on Friday, as did the Moore County Landfill and collection sites, according to the county's website.
The Moore County Health Department's COVID testing site for Friday was cancelled, as well as the Moore County Transportation Services.
The county's Department of Aging services is unable to do home delivered meals, in-home aid visits or diners club for Friday.
Moore County opened an emergency shelter Thursday night at its new Moore County Sports Complex on Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage. Anyone seeking shelter will be required to have a COVID pre-screening questionnaire.
Town of Southern Pines closed all non-essential buildings Friday, and employees were told to work remotely.
Energy companies, more than familiar with Moore County after last Sunday’s storm, prepared early. Duke Energy, which serves the majority of Moore, established a Winter Storm Restoration Center at the Rockingham Dragway in nearby Richmond County.
“That means 150 bucket trucks, dozens of other support vehicles, housing for more than 300 linemen and related workers, even a commissary,” a post on the Dragway’s Facebook reads. “ Almost overnight, they managed to create a fully-functioning city.”
Workers at Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the county’s second largest utility, are rested and ready to work around the clock, said spokesperson Nicole Arnold. Arnold said the corporation expects the impact to be less than last weekend, but “it’s better to be overprepared and for the storm to underperform.”
Serena Lovely is a writer for The Pilot and The Sway. Reach her at Serena@itsthesway.com.
