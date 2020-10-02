Visit NC Farms

Download the Visit NC Farms app and find your next farm adventure where you can spread out and enjoy a picnic with delectable products grown and produced in Moore County.

This year has been a year of contrasts, contradictions, and challenges primarily brought on by COVID-19. Two such contradictions have been the surge and interest in local foods and support for locally owned businesses.

The pandemic has brought insight from the public as to how vital contributions from farmers and homegrown businesses are to the quality of life and economy of local communities. It seems like the pandemic has also caused families and individuals to consider and incorporate healthier lifestyles and habits into their lives. So, though the pandemic has curtailed our normal routines and brought disruption, consternation and anxiety, we see the public’s purposefully choices to improve their respective lifestyles encouraging.

The challenges going forward once life returns to normal, will be to continue to eat healthy and locally. Such renewed habits will surely improve our collective health and community prosperity.

Our mission in the Cooperative Extension office is to increase the quality of life by promoting agriculture, community development and health, nutrition and wellness. One of our initiates that pursues these goals is our sponsorship of the Visit NC Farms app.

From now until October 21, the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a raffle for a chance to win a Visit NC Farms tee-shirt, picnic blanket, and picnic basket stocked full of Moore County agricultural products and gift certificates from supporting restaurants and local businesses.

Discover Moore County agriculture and the local businesses it supports. Register for your chance to win a Visit NC Farms picnic basket. Then download the Visit NC Farms app and find your next farm adventure where you can spread out and enjoy a picnic with delectable products grown and produced in Moore County.

Register for the drawing at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/win-a-picnic-basket-of-moore-county-agricultural-products-tickets-120219922023. The drawing will occur on October 22 and the winner will be notified by October 23.

To find out more about Moore County agriculture and the Visit NC Farms app, follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MooreNCCES; on our website: https://moore.ces.ncsu.edu/; or contact us at 910-947-3188.

