Within a year, residents will be able to enjoy a new public park in the form of the Whitehall Tract, 157 acres of pristinely preserved longleaf pine forest in Southern Pines.
Abutting the town’s Reservoir Park, Whitehall will add two miles of additional walking trails to Southern Pines’ extensive greenway trail system. The town purchased the tract in December of 2020 for $1.6 million and completed the transaction this past spring.
The real work of bringing vision to reality is underway and expected to take six months, Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth told the Town Council last week. The town is contracting with landscape architectural firm CPL and subcontracting with Creech and Associates.
Among other things, the planning process will give community members and stakeholders a chance to offer feedback and share their aspirations for the new public park.
“This is really exciting to me, and I like the way y'all are doing this because you're getting input from lots and lots and lots of people, because this is open to lots and lots and lots of people,” Mayor Carol Haney said at the council meeting. “It was wonderful that it came before (us), it's wonderful that we moved forward and purchased it, and now we just need to do it right. . . . So we do have a lot of responsibility to make sure that we do this right.”
The forest, well-maintained by prescribed burns over the years, boasts strong biodiversity. It is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, which makes its nest by burrowing holes into pine trees that are at least 80 years old. The red-cockaded woodpecker is also the only bird to make its home by burrowing into pine trees, creating safe cavities not just for itself but also for other nearby wildlife, a recent video by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission explains. The red-cockaded woodpecker is threatened by habitat loss and deforestation.
Roth said forestry management is going to be a priority for the town going into the master-planning process and beyond.
“You not only have the protected woodpeckers out there, but there's just extensive longleaf pine stands out there, there's controlled burns that need to take place there,” Roth said. “We've also asked them to, given the natural ecology and the way that their property has been preserved for so long, we've asked them to really develop all of the concept plans to be sensitive to environmental design,” she added.
Also known as the Drexel Land, the tract was previously owned by the late David Drexel, an early advocate for land protection efforts in Moore County.
In 1991, Drexel worked with the newly created Sandhills Area Land Trust to establish a conservation easement on the property — SALT’s first success.
He also started the Save Our Sandhills organization, helped found the Tour De Moore 100-mile bicycle race with the late Bruce Cunningham, and was very involved with Boy Scouts among other interests.
“He had a deep love for the land there. Growing up we learned all the names of the trees and bushes, and we’d go out to look for arrowheads on the property,” his daughter, Cassie Drexel, told The Pilot in a 2020 interview.
When Sherman and her former husband purchased the property from Drexel in 1999, they promised to be good stewards and to protect the property from development. They also assured him they would continue to enhance the woodlands and support ongoing community activities and access to the public walking trail.
Sherman spent years restoring acres of longleaf pines that cover more than half of the tract, using prescribed burns to encourage the natural biodiversity of the Sandhills to flourish. She also completed an extensive renovation of the existing family home on the property, in addition to other land improvements.
Now retired from North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, she approached the town last year to see if they could reach a financial agreement that allowed her to pursue her retirement goals while also protecting the valuable acreage.
“This act of conservation will keep this area undeveloped with walking trails for public use for many years to come,” a recent promotional video from the Southern Pines Appearance Commission notes in a virtual tour of the property.
While the tract is mostly forest, there is a 6,000-square-foot home on the property, an estate originally owned by the Drexel family and transferred to Sherman and then the town. It sits to the right of the entrance path and overlooks 16 acres of open space.
Roth said there will also be a small parking space to provide public access to the trails. She shared more details about the public feedback process, which will take place mostly in the last week of August. That process will involve an online survey to gather feedback, one-on-one or small group discussions with stakeholders and a public meeting scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Douglass Community Center.
“They’re just kind of casting a wide net to get that specialized knowledge, so that will also help them to make sure that they get certain feedback that they need,” Roth said. She added that the contractors will be working with local environmental groups, such as the Nature Conservancy and Dr. J.H. Carter III and Associates Inc.
After the contractors gather feedback, Roth said they will go about developing a concept plan that the council can decide on. She noted that there may also be an opportunity for the town to consider more projects on the land with available funds from the American Rescue Plan Act after the planning process wraps up in the spring.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 692-7271 or evey@thepilot.com.
