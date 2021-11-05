Moore County native Sue Donathan White was recognized at the 2021 Shingleton Society Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 21, receiving the second annual William W. Shingleton Lifetime Achievement Award. More than 100 attendees tuned in live during the virtual event to join in celebrating the Shingleton Society, the accomplishments of Duke Cancer Institute (DCI), and all of those who support DCI’s work.
White was nominated by Dr. Michael Kastan, MD, PhD, DCI’s executive director, and the Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development for her years of service and dedication to the fight against cancer. She is an invaluable member of the DCI Board of Advisors, having led the group as past chair. As well, she has hosted outreach events in the Greensboro area and played an integral role in helping DCI achieve its annual fundraising goals.
Duke Cancer Institute builds on Duke’s history of almost 50 years of leadership and compassionate cancer care and cancer research. DCI traces its roots to Dr. William Warner Shingleton, who was a distinguished surgeon and the founding director of the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center.
In honor of Dr. Shingleton’s leadership, the Shingleton Society was established in 1986 to recognize the Institute’s sustaining annual giving donors. The Shingleton Awards recognize volunteers and donors for their exemplary service to the DCI as well as their tireless commitment of time, effort, and resources to advancing the understanding of cancer and caring for patients with cancer.
Over the past 35 years, Duke Cancer Institute has honored more than 100 award recipients. Ms. White also received The William W. Shingleton Award in 2018 and was formally acknowledged at that year's luncheon.
