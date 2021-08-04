When it comes to playing golf, there are two big oft-cited concerns: the cost and the pace.
Art Colasanti of Whispering Woods Golf Course plans to tackle both with a new weekend-only tee time schedule that encourages faster play in the mornings and slower play in the afternoons.
“There are people who want to play but don’t want to spend all day on the course,” Colasanti said. “This concept is to allow people to enjoy themselves at a rate they want to play.”
Players teeing off on Saturdays or Sundays between 7-9:30 a.m. must complete their round in three hours or less. Those with tee times between 9:30-11:30 a.m. must complete play in four hours or less. After 11:30 a.m. on weekends, play can be extended to four and half hours.
“The fee is the same no matter when you play,” Colasanti added.
Designed by Ellis Maples, the classic course of Whispering Woods Golf Club was built in 1971. Located next to Whispering Pines off Airport Road, the club was later owned by Warrior Custom Golf.
The club was listed in bankruptcy proceedings last summer with more than a dozen other courses in North Carolina formerly owned by Warrior properties. The reputation and foundation of Whispering Woods caught the attention of Colasanti, who acquired the club in September 2020 through a family trust.
“You don’t get the quality of an Ellis Maples design all the time. That’s what I was excited about. It was a value a trust could afford to purchase.”
Colasanti is no stranger to the Pinehurst area. He worked for ClubCorp for 28 years and was part of the team who handled the transition of Pinehurst Country Club with ClubCorp; however, he had never stepped foot on Whispering Woods.
“The amount of work we’ve done here has been well received. We’ve put a lot of money into the place and our staff has done a terrific job.”
In fact, the number of rounds played is up 45 percent compared to a year ago. Colasanti hopes the new weekend tee time schedule will encourage more flexibility for players to enjoy the game at a pace that suits their preferences.
“The whole concept is to solve the two problems with golf: cost and pace of play. This takes care of both of them.”
Whispering Woods Golf Club is located at 26 Sandpiper Drive in Whispering Pines, call (800) 607-2875 or or schedule a tee time online at https://whispering-woods-golf-club.book.teeitup.golf/?course=54f14c160c8ad60378b01d92&date=2021-07-28
