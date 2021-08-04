Whispering Woods Golf Club

Whispering Woods Golf Club

When it comes to playing golf, there are two big oft-cited concerns: the cost and the pace.

Art Colasanti of Whispering Woods Golf Course plans to tackle both with a new weekend-only tee time schedule that encourages faster play in the mornings and slower play in the afternoons.

“There are people who want to play but don’t want to spend all day on the course,” Colasanti said. “This concept is to allow people to enjoy themselves at a rate they want to play.”

Players teeing off on Saturdays or Sundays between 7-9:30 a.m. must complete their round in three hours or less. Those with tee times between 9:30-11:30 a.m. must complete play in four hours or less. After 11:30 a.m. on weekends, play can be extended to four and half hours.

“The fee is the same no matter when you play,” Colasanti added.

Designed by Ellis Maples, the classic course of Whispering Woods Golf Club was built in 1971. Located next to Whispering Pines off Airport Road, the club was later owned by Warrior Custom Golf.

The club was listed in bankruptcy proceedings last summer with more than a dozen other courses in North Carolina formerly owned by Warrior properties. The reputation and foundation of Whispering Woods caught the attention of Colasanti, who acquired the club in September 2020 through a family trust.

“You don’t get the quality of an Ellis Maples design all the time. That’s what I was excited about. It was a value a trust could afford to purchase.”

Colasanti is no stranger to the Pinehurst area. He worked for ClubCorp for 28 years and was part of the team who handled the transition of Pinehurst Country Club with ClubCorp; however, he had never stepped foot on Whispering Woods.

“The amount of work we’ve done here has been well received. We’ve put a lot of money into the place and our staff has done a terrific job.”

In fact, the number of rounds played is up 45 percent compared to a year ago. Colasanti hopes the new weekend tee time schedule will encourage more flexibility for players to enjoy the game at a pace that suits their preferences.

“The whole concept is to solve the two problems with golf: cost and pace of play. This takes care of both of them.”

Whispering Woods Golf Club is located at 26 Sandpiper Drive in Whispering Pines, call (800) 607-2875 or or schedule a tee time online at https://whispering-woods-golf-club.book.teeitup.golf/?course=54f14c160c8ad60378b01d92&amp;date=2021-07-28

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days