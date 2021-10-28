Residents in Whispering Pines are facing the prospect of a significantly changed Village Council in this week’s election.
Three of the council’s five seats are up for filling. Council member Bob Zschoche has chosen not to seek re-election. Two other incumbents — Andy Conway and Pamela Harris — are both on the ballot, along with fellow candidates Richard Casey, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook. Each council seat has a four-year term.
Casey has reportedly withdrawn his bid, but his name remains on the ballot.
It has been a busy — and not always smooth — past several months for the council. In addition to dealing with routine village matters, the board has gotten involved in discussions normally outside its purview, such as Critical Race Theory and its role in public education.
The village also finds itself dealing with issues related to a rapidly growing community. The 2020 Census data showed that Whispering Pines saw the most growth in Moore County — proportionally speaking — with a 2020 population count of 4,987 individuals. That represents a 70 percent increase over the previous census, when 2,928 people were counted as living in the village.
“Anyone who has been in Whispering Pines in the last 10 years knows it has grown significantly over this period. From the village’s perspective, the impact has meant we’ve added staff to deal with the demand for service,” Whispering Pines Village Manager Rich Lambdin said this past summer.
What follows are brief capsules of some of the candidates running.
Andy Conway
Conway is a major with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. He was first elected in 2019 to complete an unexpired seat and is seeking a full four-year term on the council.
Conway is a Moore County native and longtime village resident. He could not be reached for comment for this story, but in his last campaign he stressed fiscal responsibility as Whispering Pines balances new projects. He also has expressed concerns previously about maintaining the character of Whispering Pines as it deals with growth.
Pamela Harris
Pamela Harris, like Conway, was elected in 2019 to an unexpired term. She is seeking a full four-year term. “During your first term, you get your feet wet.” she explained. “It’s a learning process, and I want the full experience.”
Harris intends to continue pursuing the goals she set during the previous term, namely increasing transparency in council proceedings. During her time in office, she pushed to make meetings available remotely on the village website, along with agendas and other notes. Harris believes there is more that can be done to keep residents in the loop, and ensure people contribute their honest opinions.
Harris is concerned about a growing social divide and of respect for older community members. It was one of the reasons she ran for office the first time, and it’s one of the reasons she’s decided to run again.
“I want to continue to bring the community together, young and old, and to make it a great place to live-- whether you’re raising a family or retiring,” said Harris.
Dean Kalles
Kalles, who ran unsuccessfully for office two years ago, is also most concerned with the village’s rising population.
“Well, the hot ticket item is growth management. I think we can look at our (development ordinances,) tighten them up where development would occur, and make these changes more user- friendly for the village.”
Kalles and his wife, Christy, moved to the area six years ago. They meant for it to be a short-term move but thought the village was so good they stayed.
“There are always ways to improve the community,” he said. “Mostly we just need to start listening to one another, as there are so many polar opposites in politics in this day and age. I’ve thought hard about it, and I want to be a voice of reason that brings us into the middle, so we can all get along and move forward.”
Linda Vandercook
Vandercook, a first-time candidate, put her finger on the one point which always seemed to unite previous council members: working “not just to preserve but to sustain Whispering Pines.”
“Our growth needs to be deliberate and planned,” said Vandercook, who moved to Whispering Pines a year ago with her husband. “We can ensure that the growth we allow for is the growth we want by establishing a long-term plan that ensures sustainability, prosperity, and stability.”
In her eyes, forming this plan includes taking a stock of current infrastructure and resources, future resident needs, holding developers accountable long-term, and observing the successes and obstacles faced by other municipalities.
Vandercook also hopes to bring more neighbors together, particularly those who are active duty or are military veterans. She intends to work on increasing accessibility for residents, whether to political proceedings or community resources.
