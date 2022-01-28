The Whispering Pines Village Council met Wednesday to clarify and resolve several issues ahead of its meeting next month.
Wednesday’s overriding theme was clarity. Council members made repeated references to “transparency,” “welcoming another level of scrutiny,” “the importance of us to see what it is that our residents want,” “the value in making the language within these documents consistent” and “applying what makes common sense and what is financially sound.”
Among the items reviewed by council members and village manager Rich Lambdin:
*wording on village park signs that currently lists “sunset” as closing time. Weighing the merits of “sunset” vs. 9 p.m., the council recommended using 9 p.m. as a more specific closing for parks.
* questions concerning regular annual auditors. Council members discussed getting clarity regarding the role of the auditor, language within the auditing contracts and the importance of the village maintaining “ownership” of the data gathered by these auditors.
An increase of $8,310 was proposed for the budget to cover auditing costs. The additional expense caught the council somewhat off-guard, which sparked the questions and the changes going forward.
* updates to the village’s capital reserve repair fund for upgrades to Lakeview Drive Bridge, and dams on Pine Lake and Thagard Lake.
“We are very confident at this point,” Lambdin said, “that these budgeted projects will be successful both in budget and time.”
*an update on the continued improvements to a survey the village plans to send its residents. Council members looked at simplifying the survey — an earlier version generated by Lambdin had 17 questions — and “pre-test” the questions with a focus group.
The council also looked at promoting the survey in different ways around the village and offering residents a variety of ways to access it.
* revisions to the council’s internal operating rules. Council members said they were looking for ways to improve transparency, clarity, and the ease in the transitioning from former to newly elected council members.
There was brief discussion of a new social media disclaimer that would guide council members in terms of what they post and comment on. The language is designed to balance official village business with the civil liberties of the council members.
*an update on development costs and operation of a newly opened skateboard park outside Village Hall. The village spent $1,579 for signs, posts, chain, insurance, registration stickers, landscaping, and legal advice.
*viewing of a draft proposal of an annexation agreement between Vass and Whispering Pines and rezoning requests for Foxcroft Road and a Fairway Drive parcel.
* assessment of a proposed amendment regarding new accessory structures and garages. Members of the village’s Planning and Zoning Board have been working through details of the document, which will go before the council for approval next month.
As the meeting ended, Lambdin and council members praised the Whispering Pines Public Works Department as crews continued to provide clean up and assistance from back-to-back storms within the last two weeks.
The council’s regular meeting for February is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
