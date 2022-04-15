On Wednesday, the Whispering Pines Village Council approved an ordinance accepting $1,083,252.62 of American Rescue Act Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds of America (ARP/CSLFRF). The first disbursement of $542,626.31 has already been received and the second disbursement is expected in July.
Municipalities all over the country have struggled to find proper guidance in the lengthy, ever-changing process and narrow allowances for usage of the funds. Key changes between the final rule and the interim final rule included new flexibility to use recovery funds to invest in broadband infrastructure, services and programs to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including capital investments in public facilities and investments in housing and neighborhoods.
Almost six months ago, Cindy Graham, finance officer for Whispering Pines, was concerned that the village would have difficulties qualifying for the grant. Given the size and demographics of the village along with the intricacies of the stipulations, she set to the task at hand. After logging “at least 50 hours of webinar after webinar” and working closely with the University of North Carolina School of Government, the village has successfully fulfilled all of the requirements. The funds will be used to “supplant salaries and benefits for police, fire rescue, and public works departments for FY 2022 in the full amount of the grant,” according to Rich Lambdin, village manager.
Using the template provided by UNCSOG as part of the formalities required to accept the funding, the Grant Project Ordinance Amendment #1 and the Policy for Allowable Costs and Cost Principles for Expenditures of ARP/CSLFRF were adopted and approved 5-0.
In other news, the board approved the amended duties of the planning and zoning board to include serving as the board of adjustment for quasi-judicial procedures. Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Shane Stauffer wrote in the recommendation, “the proposed wording offered a more streamlined and clear process for quasi- judicial matters.”
Additionally, 95% of the surveillance camera system has been completed throughout the parks and is expected to go live next week. The design plans for Hardee Lane Park, according to Lambdin “should be finalized by the end of April and the bid process to begin mid-May.” As a result of the quickly evolving development of the park, the council men and women discussed the current use of the park, the various groups using the park, and the enforcement of the “resident and guests only” policy. Lambdin insisted that the logistics of the process are “more complicated than you would think” and as a result, both the staff and the police department were working diligently to establish protocol. Lambdin also said that this problem will be less of an issue when the “grading and infrastructure development begin” due to the space disrupted by construction.
Police Chief Jason Graham reported that, despite “rumors,” no break-ins had occured in the month of March. In fact, only three arrests were made in March all of which involved traffic stops. He also shared in his report that saturation patrols have increased to enforce the speed limit and his officers will continue to give out reflective bands to residents to use for walking at night, dusk, or dawn.
Rich Lambdin explained that the Lakeview Drive dam capital project experienced a small set back when the contractors inadvertently reversed the brick pieces so that “the aesthetically pleasing part of the brick was facing into the bridge instead of in view” and reported that they were quick to accept responsibility and were in the process of remedying the error.
Lambdin also shared that approximately two weeks ago, a resident on Martin Drive noticed his plants dying in a specific area of his property and then detected a gas smell. The homeowner contacted the fire department immediately. Upon further investigation, according to Lambdin, “a pin-sized hole was detected within the Dixie Pipeline that triggered a quick and thorough response by the safety leadership of the pipeline.” For ten days, crews that ranged from 12-25 workers coming from Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas, the pipeline was repaired. Lambdin also noted that the fire department does an annual training with Dixie Pipeline and the “same folks who did the training were the ones leading the repair.”
The Dixie Pipeline is a 1,307-mile long gas pipeline that carries propane from the Gulf of Mexico to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It is owned and operated by Enterprise Products Partners. In 2007, a 12-inch section ruptured in a rural area in Mississippi. About 430,626 gallons of propane were released. The resulting propane cloud created a large fireball that killed two people, injured seven, destroyed four houses, and damaged several others. On July 5, 2010, a landowner hit the pipeline with a bulldozer in McDuffie County, Georgia. The escaping propane ignited 16 minutes later, killing one person, injuring another, and destroying a mobile home.
Lambdin assured the village that he had been onsite for most of the ten days and agreed with the homeowners on either side of the repaired pipeline that "everyone involved has been very pleased with the response, the communication, and the speed of the repair.”
The Council voted to call a special meeting to continue review on the proposed ordinance amendment pertaining to screening standards on April 27th at 1:00 and welcomes any feedback from residents at this time.
As the meeting closed, the council and Mayor Pro Tem Pamela Harris praised the Public Works crew and director Bob Kissinger on the “beauty of our village in the Spring.”
$30T national debt. $310T in unfunded liabilities. This country is broke but government is spending fiat money like a drunken sailor. A recipe for fiscal disaster. Only the crony businesses sopping up this funding are happy.
