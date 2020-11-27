Whispering Pines’ leaders have known for years that the village’s demand for recreation exceeds what its current assortment of neighborhood playgrounds and lakefront boat docks offers.
The Village Council began considering three years ago buying a large tract of land to serve as a recreation center for village residents. Though that vision is still a few years off, residents this month got an idea of what that recreation center could look like.
A pair of conceptual plans for a 20-acre park near Whispering Pines’ police and public works departments both feature a community center, athletic fields, basketball and tennis courts, a covered stage added to the existing community garden plots, playgrounds and picnic pavilions.
But the only thing set in stone at this point is the location: off of Hardee Lane and Niagara-Carthage Road on land the village spent $350,000 to acquire from the Bibey family in 2019.
The primary differences between the two proposals are the location of various amenities around the park, and the configuration of the entrance and parking.
The proposals were presented during open viewing sessions at Village Hall on Nov. 9. Village Manager Rich Lambdin said that about 60 percent of the residents who submitted comments preferred “Plan A,” which includes park entrances from both Hardee and Niagara-Carthage.
Both plans offer similar quantities of parking, but in “Plan B” the only way in or out of the park via car is on Hardee Lane near the proposed new community center location just east of Whispering Pines’ existing event and concert lawn.
The Village Council spent the bulk of its November work session reviewing residents’ comments and identifying which aspects of each proposal they would like to see in future stages of developing the overall park plan.
Discussion stayed away from amenity-specific details.
“There’s going to be ample discussion as to the width of the bike path, what the materials are, how many tennis courts there are, whether the foot trail is here or there’s a bench here. Every time we go through that discussion from a cost perspective, there’s going to be an opportunity for residents to comment,” Lambdin said.
Council members directed staff to pursue the presented Plan A, which includes a second entrance near the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, with a few modifications.
Park features and amenities, including the second entrance off of Niagara-Carthage, will be added over time as the village’s finances permit.
“We definitely have to figure out which plan we want to proceed with so that we are able to kind of prioritize where we start, we can get cost estimates for all these things to help us figure out what we can and should do first, second, third,” said Mayor Alexa Roberts. “It’s a multi-phase and multi-year plan, we’ve said that from the beginning.”
Councilmember Bob Zschoche suggested that a single entrance might be sufficient long-term as long as the village leaves space for temporary additional entrances during events.
“If you consider the people that come when we have an event up there, we’re probably hearing from some of these folks that only come to a village thing when there’s an event so their thought is the crowd when we have an event is the normal crowd,” he said. “What I’d like to offer for consideration is that we start with one and when we have an event we’ve got a mechanism in place to have an entrance somewhere else.”
Both plans include space for community horticulture, with Plan A plotting out a community orchard and farm along with gardens. But councilmembers directed staff to have the planners eliminate mention of farms and orchards. Zschoche predicted a “tree fight” down the road between residents with differing opinions of what should be planted there.
Councilwoman Pam Harris suggested that community gardens might be left off as well, since most village residents have ample yard space.
“It’s not like we live in some big city where you have no room to plant a garden,” Harris said.
Roberts said that she’s heard positive resident feedback for gardens as a nod to the area’s agricultural roots, which Zschoche disputed.
“Whispering Pines has always been a residential golfing community,” he said.
“Does that mean we’re going to put a putting green there instead?” asked Councilmember Glenn Bernhard.
Transposing an auxiliary playground from Plan B onto future plans was a brief topic of discussion. The proposed plan designates that playground for smaller children and locates it near the event lawn to address the issue of disruptive toddlers at village concerts. But the idea did not gain traction since Whispering Pines already has a handful of small playgrounds around the village.
The Village Council will review an updated park design, which will be put up for another round of public input, in early 2021.
In other business during this month’s work session, the Village Council discussed the fees associated with its new ordinance requiring residents to register their golf carts with the village.
That ordinance takes effect Jan. 1.
Councilmembers discussed implementing a process that mirrors what Whispering Pines now has in place for residents who use small watercraft like canoes and kayaks on village lakes.
Currently boat permits are $30 for three years, and pro-rated for residents who apply in the middle of that three-year cycle.
The village is now considering cutting that fee in half for both boat and golf cart registration, to $15 for three years, $10 for two and $5 for the final year in the cycle. Residents who own additional golf carts will be able to register them for $5.
Councilmembers endorsed the fee reduction for boats in light of comments on the new golf cart ordinance objecting to fees in general.
“We’ve raised taxes this year, we’re possibly raising taxes next year, we’re adding fees,” said Councilmember Andy Conway. “I’m trying to find a little bit of reprieve for folks.”
