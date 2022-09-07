Whispering Pines police are investigating a rare double shooting that left a couple dead in their home. Police believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.
The bodies of husband and wife David and Amber Jensen were recovered in Whispering Pines Tuesday evening. The Jensens had been married for over 27 years and were longtime residents of the village.
Whispering Pines Police Chief Jason Graham said that, because the deaths of the 47-year-olds are likely connected, no foul play is suspected and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. Ms. Jensen’s 48th birthday would have been Wednesday.
Police say the string of events began Tuesday morning after officials said David Jensen did not arrive at work as scheduled. A concerned co-worker spoke with a neighbor that afternoon and Tuesday evening, the neighbor went to the residence at 5 Lakeshore Drive and then called 911.
The call was then routed to the Whispering Pines Police Department. While the category was listed as a “psychiatric/suicide attempt,” Graham said that wellness checks fall under that particular category within the system. Upon arrival around 6 p.m., officers found the Jensens dead from gunshot wounds.
Graham recognized the professionalism, concern and respectfulness of the coworker, the neighbors, and “both Sheriff Ronnie Fields and Major Andy Conway’s willingness to assist us in this tragedy.” Graham also indicated that community members that had spoken to him had been shocked and saddened and “nothing like this matches up with their character and prior behavior.” He asked that the family and the community be kept in “your thoughts and prayers.” The Jensens had two adult children.
Amber Jensen was a popular local interior designer who specialized in kitchen and bath design and interior design consulting all over Moore County. Her company, Fine Design By Amber, was frequently praised for its designs and nominated for The Pilot’s Best of the Pines this year.
Her daughter shared Rupi Kaur’s poem to celebrate Amber Jensen’s birthday several years ago: “I struggle so deeply/to understand/how someone can/pour their entire soul/blood and energy/into someone/without wanting/anything in return/ — I will have to wait until I am a mother.” Her daughter then went on to write “with gratitude to the most resilient, powerful, gentle, beautiful and loving person I know. Every great lesson I've learned, I've learned because of you. Thank you for giving me the world.”
In 2014, David Jensen received the highest civilian award for valor, the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Valor for his actions while deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.
The medal recognizes government employees and private citizens who perform an act of heroism and extraordinary courage while risking personal safety in the face of extreme danger.
Jensen served with the 75th Rangers and Special Operations Command before being honorably discharged. He then worked as a Special Operations Task Force Advisor at Fort Bragg for the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization, now Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO).
In 2012, Jensen was preparing to fly out of Bagram Airfield on an assault operation with Afghan National Security Forces when the fuel tank of one of the Chinooks, a tandem rotor helicopter that is one of the heaviest lifting in the world, was struck by a rocket, engulfing the aircraft in flames.
Jensen began evacuating the wounded, returning repeatedly, evacuating multiple injured soldiers and then provided aid to the wounded for hours.
"Being honored at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes is remarkable," Jensen said at the time of the award. "I never would've imagined this in my entire life. It is a huge honor and I'm very blessed to be here, to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.