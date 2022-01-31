The Whispering Pines Police Department announced the arrest of a Pinehurst man on a charge of indecent liberties with a child on Friday.
Jere Francis Blank, 76, of Beryl Circle in Pinehurst was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond with eight counts of indecent liberties with a child dating back to 2016.
He was arrested after a report was filed with Whispering Pines Police alleging that Blank had fondled a juvenile victim at a residence in within the village limits, a report from Whispering Pines said.
Agencies from Whispering Pines and Southern Pines were involved in the joint investigation, with Southern Pines also investigating similar cases.
Blanks has a court date set for Wednesday in the Moore County District Court.
