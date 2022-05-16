As part of ongoing efforts to clarify village documents, the Whispering Pines Village Council has updated a number of its ordinances.
Perhaps the most important to the council members and the most time consuming at last Wednesday’s meeting were revisions to village ordinances regarding lakes and parks. The council established uses for its newest park at 10 Hardee Lane, unofficially called Hardee Lane Park.
While the park is not much more than a field at this point, it’s already proven to be a popular spot. This park has also long been “the jewel in the crown” of Whispering Pines’ push to increase recreation. Because of those two things, council discussion seemed to lay the foundation for what is to come regarding future park rules and regulations.
According to the village, the park is available for pick-up games and recreational activity by village residents, village property owners and village employees on a first come, first served basis.
Also, guests of Country Club of Whispering Pines villas, and guests of residents or property owners may use the park only when accompanied by the host, or when a guest pass has been issued by village staff.
Unaccompanied guests must always have a guest pass in their possession. The host must be a minimum of 16 years of age. Passes are valid for up to three days. The same guest is permitted a maximum of six guest passes per calendar year.
The permits are also intended to manage the use of the park for larger events sponsored by residents, property owners or the village. A permit application must be submitted to Village Hall at least three days but no more than seven days in advance of the requested date. Each application is limited to one one per household. Photo identification and proof of residency will be required. If the current photo ID shows an address not within the village, then proof of ownership or rental occupancy will be needed.
The applicant must be present at the park and have the permit the entire time. Conducting for-profit activities is not allowed, including admission fees, registration fees, merchandise orders or sales.
The park will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. This ordinance went into effect last week.
