Whispering Pines is inching closer to developing a survey to its residents soliciting feedback on village operations and services.
The Village Council broached the idea of a survey several months ago. During a work session Wednesday at Village Hall, Village Manager Rich Lambdin reviewed a proposed survey that seeks feedback on a number of issues, ranging from quality of village services to querying residents on whether they were treated inappropriately by village employees because of their race, gender or religion.
Lambdin put before the council a survey consisting of 17 questions and three “household” questions that ask respondents three questions about their residency in the village.
Lambdin said it was still somewhat of an open question as to how the data would be used to change or improve village operations.
As for participation, Lambdin told council members that the village received almost a 20 percent participation rate in a survey that went out to about 1,800 households concerning parks.
Council members generally favored moving forward with the survey but expressed an interest in it being put online. Council member Alexa Roberts said the original intent behind the survey was to gather “baseline data” on village operations and use an existing online service. The village currently pays a nominal fee for use of the Survey Monkey digital surveying platform.
Lambdin said an online survey could dilute meaningful results because anyone — not just a resident — would be able to take it, and participants could do it multiple times.
“I’d rather have real resident input” by mailing it out, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem said she thought a digital format would get better response because then property owners wouldn’t have to mail it back or drive it over to Village Hall. She also had concerns the survey, in its current format, would take too long to fill out.
“Maybe we can do a few smaller ones?” she asked.
Lambdin said he timed himself taking the survey and completed it in seven minutes and 30 seconds.
Mayor Glenn Bernhard said he preferred a mixture of mailing surveys out and making it available online.
“I like both sides of the coin,” he said.
The village plans to discuss the survey again at a work session later this month.
