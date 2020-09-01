Whether or not they’re headed to make a tee time, many golf-cart owners in Whispering Pines find that mode of transportation ideal for the slower pace of life that brought them to the village in the first place.
Whispering Pines isn’t a place of vast distances, and speeds on most of its residential roads are limited to 35 miles per hour or less. So golf carts are a convenient option for visiting neighbors or just cruising around the village.
But the Village Council may remove some of that convenience if it moves to regulate golf cart usage in 2021, as council members began discussing in a work session this past Thursday.
A proposed amendment to the village’s code of ordinances would introduce golf cart registration requirements along similar lines to what Whispering Pines requires of residents who keep boats on the village’s lakes.
Whispering Pines has no specific regulations in place for golf carts currently. But Village Manager Rich Lambdin said that complicates enforcing that they be operated by a licensed driver, or regulating their speed in line with state laws.
“Everyone’s heard the complaints over the last several years and the concerns regarding underage golf cart operators,” said Lambdin. “One of the key problems is identification of who is operating those carts, because we have not required them to be registered and they do not have any identifying mark that we can tie back to an owner-operator.”
The proposed rules for golf carts would require residents who plan to operate their golf carts on Whispering Pines’ streets to register them on a three-year cycle. The Village Council would approve registration fees through a later process, but village staff are proposing a $30 fee for the first three years.
“Registration would allow them to have two stickers applied to a single golf cart, font and back,” Lambdin said.
“These stickers would be a little bit larger than what we put on the boats, to give a police officer the opportunity to see the sticker and the number identifying the golf cat as well as a resident or anyone else who wanted to report a concern regarding the operation of a golf cart.”
If adopted, the new rules would not apply to carts owned by, and exclusively used on, golf courses.
The proposed ordinance change establishes rules for golf carts driven after dark, including lighting that’s visible from 200 feet away, though Councilmember Bob Zschoche suggested that perhaps carts should be prohibited from being on village streets at night.
“Why are we going into all these details about lights and visibility and all that?” he said. “Who needs to drive a golf cart in the village at night?”
Councilmember Glenn Bernhard pointed out that, despite their name, golf carts aren’t limited to travel related to the game.
“When we have a concert and the concert is over at night, how are we going to let them get home safely? I like lights on a golf cart. They can see you, and they don’t hit you, and we don’t hit the cars,” he said.
“This is a golfing community — has been for years — and a lot of people will go and visit other people in their golf carts.”
The new rules would also set a village-wide speed limit for 20 miles per hour for golf carts. State law already prohibits golf carts on roads with speed limits higher than 35 miles per hour.
“I imagine that’s from a time when all golf carts were battery-operated and maybe they couldn’t go more than 20 miles per hour,” said Mayor Alexa Roberts, pointing out that the proposed regulations will apply to modified golf carts as well. “We have a lot of interesting golf carts ... they can go 45 or 50 miles an hour. I’m just clarifying that we still count those as golf carts and they’re still limited to 20 miles per hour.”
Whispering Pines’ Village Council will consider the proposal during its regular meeting on Sept. 9. Though it didn’t schedule a public hearing since that isn’t required for changes to the code of ordinances, residents will have a chance to weigh in during that meeting.
Last week, resident Dean Kalles told the Village Council that the proposal seems disproportionate to the problem –– and objected to the proposed fee.
“It seems to me that it’s a lot of money that the village is raising on the backs of golfers that have golf carts, and for the number of golf carts we have in the village, for the number of people who are underage that get caught or don’t get caught driving,” he said. “I just think the amount of money that you're going to charge is way overboard, and I personally don’t want to put a bunch of stickers on my golf cart.”
But Zschoche said that the council needs the ability to better regulate golf cart usage, especially in the case of adults who allow young children to drive them.
“We do have a problem, because the police have talked to residents who have said: I don’t care what the state law says, I think I ought to let my kid drive,” said Zschoche.
Joan Bruno, the only other resident in attendance at the work session, voiced support for the proposal and suggested a more nominal fee.
“If it’s only $5 for three years, that’s not the point,” she said. “I have a street that’s very much off the beaten path, and they go through that street and if it’s only 20 miles an hour I’m really surprised ... I don’t care about the money, and I understand Dean’s point, but I do support your getting them registered.”
In other business on Thursday, the Village Council resumed its ongoing discussion of whether to regulate short-term rentals. The Village Council heard mixed input from about 25 residents during a public hearing last month on a proposal to prohibit village residents from renting out their entire home on a short-term basis, defined as less than 30 days.
The new rules would still allow residents to rent out individual bedrooms in their homes through online booking platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, but would introduce an annual “homestay” permit for that activity as well.
Discussion on Thursday led to little consensus among the council, though members agreed to remove language addressing what they’re calling “incidental” vacation rentals. They plan to revisit separately the question of whether or not homeowners can rent out their homes when major golf tournaments are held in the area.
“Just to keep it golf events would be enough. … I don’t know if that would be needed, to be so broad that all events should be covered underneath this. It kind of seems to me that we should just limit it to golfing events for incidental, as a suggestion,” Bernhard said.
Residents who spoke in favor of the proposal to prohibit whole-house rentals last month expressed concern that short-term renters might flout village rules and create disturbance for those living around them. They also worry that, if short-term rentals become more common, they might transform the character of the community.
But some council members remain unconvinced.
“We have been bombarded with lots of views, pro and con, to include the citing of things that happened in Pinehurst, things that happened in Sacramento, California … the problem with taking that on board as a proper influence is we don't know what the background is,” Zschoche said.
“I do know what goes on here in Whispering Pines, and as of now the police chief says we have never been called to a problem at a homestay rental or a short-term or vacation … whatever. Nothing has ever come to the police's attention regarding that.”
Some of the residents who spoke to oppose banning whole-house rentals pointed out that some out-of-town homeowners inherited their rental properties and plan to live in them eventually –– and that it’s gone on well before the Internet facilitated those transactions.
“I am not only listening to the people who are against them and who want us to regulate them. I am also listening to the people who have been operating them inside of our village for over 30 years and have not had any problems whatsoever. One of them is right across the street from my house,” said Roberts, who suggested at least allowing exceptions for addresses that are currently used as short-term rentals.
“I have an issue with telling somebody that they can no longer do something that they have always done in our village with no problems.”
The rest of council didn’t take up that suggestion, though several council members were hesitant to move forward with implementing a process that requires homeowners to either self-report their rental activities or be reported to the village by their neighbors.
“At some point I think we as a council have to take the neighbors on all four sides into consideration, that they have rights just the same,” said Councilmember Andy Conway. “At what point is somebody having an incidental whole-home (rental) or even a homestay, does that infringe on the neighbors’ rights?”
The Village Council plans to resume that discussion during its September work session rather than considering action next week.
