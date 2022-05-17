The mystery is solved. The almost completed building going up on Broad Street and Wisconsin, across from Curt’s Cucina, and next to North Star Insurance and Advisors is the new location of Ascot Land Development and Construction.
Moving from its long-time location at 30 Country Club Blvd. in Whispering Pines to Broad Street will give one of Moore County’s top builders more room of its own.
Specializing in the design and construction of homes in the high $300’s to low $500’s, Ascot has subdivisions in Carthage, Vass and Whispering Pines but also offers individual design and floor plans throughout the county.
As the great family migration to the Sandhills continues, neighborhoods with new, made-to-order houses focused on families’ active lifestyles have shot to the front of the already-booming real estate market. With 24 new homes listed as part of its completed inventory, all of them are sold or under contract.
Emi and Colin Webster are owners of the Ascot Corp. and the owners of the new building. Both Colin, the general contractor, and Emi with 17-years of real estate, design, and marketing experience, are still very much hands on.
After an early retirement, Emi and Colin investigated places to live before settling on Moore County. Colin’s father purchased a house in Southern Pines in 1980. They bought a home in 2001, and later 100 acres with the intent to build, which they decided would involve too much maintenance. Then one day they saw a “for sale” sign on the Thagards Lake in Whispering Pines and snapped it up based on the view. Colin, bored with retirement, decided at that point to become a builder, while Emi turned to real estate brokerage.
The Websters have given back to their adopted home in other ways, too. Colin served on the Village Council from 2015-2019. Part of his reason for getting involved in construction and in local politics was to “retain the character that it had when we arrived,” he said.
While the Websters are known for their construction company, the couple has also been a part of the local conservation push.
“Moore County is growing at a rapid pace, and we want to ensure that local conservation is also a part of that growth scenario,” said Three Rivers Land Trust Executive Director Travis Morehead.
In September, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust was able to conserve 40 acres in Whispering Pines, donated by the Websters — with transactional costs paid for by a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund — into a forever-wild easement, protecting the mature hardwood forest, the water quality of the property and the animal life that use the property as a passageway.
“It is TRLT’s mission to help people like the Websters in achieving their conservation goals,” Morehead said. “Conservation is more important now than ever before, and this project is another stepping stone in the right direction.”
“While Ascot has grown,” Webster said, “we will always be a custom home builder at heart.” Ascot will remain in its Whispering Pines location while construction continues on its Broad Street building.
Once in, the office will be a good place to keep an eye on development across the street of a 20 townhome project Webster had approved earlier this year.
The project, tentatively named Townhomes on Bennett, would be across the street from an existing townhome development, Brownstones on Bennett. It would be within walking distance of the main business district.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
