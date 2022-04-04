To feel connected to nature, you don’t need much — just some otters wrestling, a bubbling waterfall tucked next to a quiet lake, or an opportunity to hammer together a birdhouse in your bird sanctuary. If that doesn’t work, you can always check for an update on some rescued baby owls. None of this is out of reach in Whispering Pines.
Cassie Drexel, long time Whispering Pines real estate agent, caused quite a clatter when she started posting otter videos from her backyard to the large Facebook group “Whispering Pines Life” in December. Within a few hours, her videos were circulated and celebrated across the village, and locals were all becoming otter experts. Spring Valley Lake residents rolled out the welcome mat for these two newest neighbors – “but no food! We know the rules,” Drexel insisted.
Lucy's Dream Park on Pine Ridge Drive and Memorial Causeway, built in memory of Lucy Tolson, longtime Garden Club member and protector of all things natural in Whispering Pines, was designed with the help of the Whispering Pines Garden Club, the Village Council, and the Whispering Pines Public Works team. Located behind the village hall and next to Spring Valley Lake, its soft lighting, distinct flowing sounds, lush landscaping, and natural hardscapes of stone and rock makes it the perfect spot to celebrate its official dedication on Arbor Day, April 29th.
Whispering Pines has been an unofficial bird sanctuary for decades but became an official bird sanctuary on Valentine’s Day 2018. Since then bird lovers and bird watchers have enjoyed the protected status of General Statute 160A-188 that declares “it shall be unlawful for any person to trap, hunt, shoot, or otherwise take any protected native wild bird.” The Whispering Pines Garden Club’s annual birdhouse building session provides safe homes for many of those protected birds.
Bluebird lover Kimberly Oakley was at the most recent session. She had been considering a bluebird tattoo, but decided to buy four birdhouses from the garden club instead. She laughed while trying to hold all four of her freshly built houses: “That decision was probably best for the birds and the community.”
Whispering Pines garden club treasurer Eileen Pugh said the club’s birdhouse sales allowed members to collectively donate a little over $700 this year “to various beautification projects around the village.” She added that a “very generous benefactor donated all the wood while garden club members and spouses helped with the pre-building of the houses.”
Mayor Glenn Berhard leaned in and quietly joked, “We pre-cut everything to make it simple. Plus, as mayor, I believe it was a wise liability decision for the village not to give all of my friends access to a bunch of power tools.”
Combining its natural gifts and the village’s 24 “beauty spots,” eight lakes, and six parks, Susan Campbell, a longtime Moore County point-of-contact for wildlife questions of all kinds, “can say unequivocally that Whispering Pines is indeed a sanctuary for peaceful experiences with nature.”
The otters of Spring Valley Lake have joined forces with Esmeralda, the great blue heron who visits every morning and the longtime resident odd couple, a white female duck and a male mallard. Drexel decided that the pair just recently became engaged because they seemed to be “celebrating something happy and they have been together for so long, I determined that they were finally making it official.”
Otters are excellent swimmers and are able to swim forward or backward. They often tread water to look and listen to their surroundings. An otter's den is called a holt or couch. Male otters are called dogs or boars, females are called sows, and their offspring are called pups. The collective nouns for otters are a lodge, a romp or, when in the water, a raft. The feces of otters is called spraints and is typically identified by their distinctive aroma of freshly mown hay.
If all of that doesn’t make you want to run through fields singing The Sound of Music, the latest update on the baby owls rescued from the Whispering Pines golf course is an A+. Byron Wortham of Holly’s Nest shared a picture of the fat and happy brother and sister who have doubled in size. Wortham said, “They are completely perfect and will be released as soon as they are able to live safely. They were lucky to have been rescued by Whispering Pines.”
