It’s not every day you find a snow pack upon the needles of Whispering Pines, but when you do, you also just might find a group of good friends and neighbors plopping into the chilly-ish depths of Pine Lake.

That is exactly what happened last Sunday morning on the lakeside dock of Isaac Swiftbird, where 13 plungers and a few warmer, drier family members watched the somewhat traditional neighborhood shenanigans.

Collin McCafferty, self-appointed leader of the brave crew, said the informal plunge has been a thing — depending on Mother Nature — for at least the past five years.

“We have more fun each time,” he said. “This time we added Gracie to the plunge. She is the lone daughter out here. Bringing the kids out here is a big part of the fun.”

Gracie Swiftbird, 11, stood her own with the group and immediately declared, “It was NOT as cold as I thought.”

Between the laughs, the shivers, and the bad Dad jokes, the assortment of Army buddies and kids were loudly enjoying an instant-memory kind of event that Finn McCafferty insisted was “riveting. Write that down. It was riveting.”

McCafferty laughed and continued, “There’s no real rhyme or reason when we do this, except we need snow and it needs to be really cold. That part is important; I try to pick what I think is a really awful day. We jump at different times because we enjoy seeing the miserableness of everyone’s faces.

“We have a bell and when it’s your turn, you go in. You can’t wait around. The bell sounds and in you go. The last thing you want is the year-round harassment we will give you if you don’t jump when you are supposed to jump.”

While most of us were making choices that may have seemed a little warmer than this crew last weekend, the reality is their fun looked infectious.

Indeed the bargain for covering this polar pop-in may or may not have been a pinky promise to plunge along in 2023.

