A softball player growing up, Kelly Flouhouse had never swung a tennis racquet until after her accident. The Piper Glen resident has been in a wheelchair since she broke her neck in a diving mishap in 2015.
Feeling isolated at home, she was looking for a way to get back into the community. Flouhouse learned about an adaptive sports program in the Charlotte area and decided to give tennis a try.
“I came to the court hesitant and doubtful. When I looked in the mirror, I saw someone with a broken body. I arrived almost convinced that I wouldn’t play. But then I saw people having fun, playing competitive tennis, and I had this lightbulb moment that I could do this.”
On the court, she also met her future doubles partner, Helen Leonard. An able-bodied athlete, Leonard and her husband, Bill, had volunteered with the adaptive sports’ tennis program since moving from Pinehurst to Charlotte in 2010.
Recognizing there were limited opportunities for wheelchair tennis in North Carolina, Leonard and Flouhouse reached out to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) North Carolina in 2020, and established Wheel Serve NC as a nonprofit organization in late 2020.
The volunteer-run tennis association quickly grew with chapters forming in Asheville, Cary, Charlotte, Piedmont (High Point) and Wilmington offering recreational and competitive tennis for people in wheelchairs.
Sandhills Wheel Serve NC is the newest chapter to form. The program will begin on Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Rassie Wicker Park, in Pinehurst, with regular play continuing every first and third Tuesday of the month. There is no cost to participate and all equipment, including racquets and adaptive wheelchairs for tennis, will be provided.
“The biggest thing we need right now is to reach those potential players. The wheelchair person sitting at home and they may be thinking, “I don't play tennis or this can’t happen,” said Flouhouse. “We want the person that may feel disconnected to believe in themselves enough to try wheelchair tennis, to see they have capabilities and that their life matters.”
Leonard recalled in her early conversations with USTA North Carolina when she encouraged its officials that to grow something you have to start at the ground level, the grassroots level. Most people only see adaptive sports, such as wheelchair tennis, on television, played at the elite level by paralympic athletes.
“That is like comparing me (as a tennis player) to Serena Williams,” Leonard said. “Most players in North Carolina are average tennis players. We’re not going to win championships but tennis gives us such fulfillment in life. We figured the same would be true for wheelchair athletes.”
The goal is to mimic the same opportunities that an average, able-bodied player would find in recreational leagues.
“Wheel Serve NC is the first community-based tennis association for wheelchair tennis in the U.S.,” Leonard said. “It would be wonderful if this becomes an ignition for other states to develop similar programs.”
A former resident of Pinehurst, Leonard knew the Sandhills would be an ideal location for a Wheel Serve NC chapter.
“We have found that there are three necessary components to a successful and sustainable program; the wheelchair athletes, a medical component to help fit the athletes into (adaptive tennis) chairs, and a tennis community of able-bodied athletes willing to share in this experience.”
The Sandhills chapter is working in coordination with the recreation and parks departments of Pinehurst and Southern Pines. In addition, Leonard hopes the opportunity to play will also appeal to wounded veterans still serving or living near Fort Bragg. “We’re calling it the Sandhills chapter because we want to reach all of the surrounding area.”
Participants are provided with all necessary equipment, including the special wheelchairs used on the courts for tennis. Flohouse said they can serve children to people in their 80s who have various disabilities. Many players have spinal cord injuries, but the program can also benefit individuals that have suffered a stroke, those with limb differences or congenital disorders, and multiple sclerosis.
“We have established the program with a bank of chairs that can be used by players. But as soon as we have someone who says, “I really like this,” we encourage them to apply for an adaptive sports grant to receive their own chair.”
The reason? Wheel Serve NC’s goal is to develop independent players who can go out and play using their own chair anytime they want.
“When I learned to play tennis, I wanted to be able to join Helen and go play on a random day, not just wait for my program day. That is our goal for the participants in this program. We want to integrate with players in the local tennis community,” said Flouhouse. “The rules are the same, everything is the same for these players, the only difference is a wheelchair athlete gets two bounces of the ball, if they need it.”
Last May, Wheel Serve NC entered six teams in a standard tennis tournament in Wilmington. Two players made it to the semi-finals and several other teams also fared quite well.
“As great as an experience it was for our wheelchair athletes,” Flouhouse said, “it also went a long way to educate the able-bodied tennis community that there really is no difference in play.”
For more information or to get involved in the Sandhills Wheel Serve NC chapter, visit www.wheelservenc.com or find them on Facebook.
