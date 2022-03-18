Jazz cellist and vocalist Shana Tucker, the featured artist at the next Weymouth “Come Sunday” Jazz Brunch, is sure to make your heart sing, your soul groove, and your foot keep rhythm. Tucker’s sound, she calls ChamberSoul, is described as weaving together jazz, folk, acoustic pop, and R&B combined with a special nod to her training as a classical cellist. The March 27 event opens season two of the outdoor jazz and brunch combo.
“Whether you bring your own chairs and blanket, or opt for a VIP table, there are no bad seats on the Weymouth lawn. Surrounded by the blooming spring garden, there is plenty of room to enjoy the band playing from the patio. Part of the Weymouth Wonderful 100 celebration, this season two kick-off concert is a great event for the whole family,” shares Friends of Weymouth Board President Ashley VanCamp. “We are grateful to this season’s sponsors, Aging Outreach Services and Ward Productions.”
Now a self-declared North Carolinian, Tucker is a Long Island native who studied at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and received her degree in violoncello performance from CUNY-Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music. She has long been honing her skills as an improvisational jazz musician and songwriter and her sound has been described as a mix between Diane Reeves, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, and Bill Withers.
Cirque du Soleil heard Tucker on an NPR interview and invited her to be cellist/vocalist for their show KA` in Las Vegas. After five years she returned to North Carolina. One reason Tucker chose this state is because she finds inspiration from our rich musical heritage. “James Taylor, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Roberta Flack, Anthony Hamilton, The Avett Brothers, so many more. There’s something in the water here!” Tucker explained in an interview with Walter Magazine. Tucker is also a teacher and arts advocate and serves on the advisory board for the Washington Women in Jazz festival.
The March 27 concert features Shana Tucker, cello/vocals, joined by Christian Tamburr on piano/keys, Butler Knowles, bass and Chrishawn Darby, drums. Three delectable options for brunch are offered and may be ordered with your tickets. Ticket options include Band and Brunch or Music only. Kids 12 and under free (brunch additional), cash bar. VIP Tables for six with umbrella also available. Please visit weymouthcenter.org for tickets and brunch options.
Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame. The 26 acres of parkland at 555 East Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines, is open to the public from dawn till dusk daily. For more information and tickets please visit: weymouthcenter.org
