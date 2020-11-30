An economic development and revitalization project underway in West Southern Pines is taking shape, following several months of intense community engagement and outreach efforts.
Sarah Odio, a senior project manager with Development Finance Initiative (DFI), presented a progress report to town leaders during their work session on Monday, Nov. 23.
DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects. The town engaged DFI in March 2020 in support of revitalization efforts of West Southern Pines.
Odio said recognition and preservation of the history of this historically Black neighborhood, as well as legacy and community ownership are key, interconnected concerns that were raised by residents.
“We don't want to see so much revitalization that we don’t recognize the place,” was a quote Odio offered that she said “gets at the core” of the community engagement outreach.
She said residents favored redevelopment of vacant commercial spaces with local businesses as tenants, and these projects should be appropriate and in-keeping with the existing neighborhood. Residents also supported expanding home occupation opportunities, but were cautious about any efforts that would displace current residents physically and culturally.
Revitalization without displacement requires a comprehensive approach that requires infrastructure that will sustain long-term community development work.
“It is not investing in a one-off project,” Odio said. “This needs a commitment over not one year but the next 10 years.”
She credited the town’s investment in new amenities at Pool Park as an excellent example of reestablishing a West Southern Pines facility as a community center where residents feel comfortable.
Another highly prized site is the soon-to-be-vacated Southern Pines Primary School campus which Odio said is viewed as an asset and community anchor by neighbors. Other areas DFI identified for potential redevelopment or reinvestment include key intersections around Carlisle, Hardin, Gaines streets, and West Pennsylvania Avenue.
Odio cautioned town leaders that displacement of existing residents “could be expedited” if the local government is not committed to revitalization efforts. She also warned that code enforcement is a beneficial tool when used properly, but had been misused and abused, historically speaking.
“Some of the legacy of unjust laws and policies have contributed to the vacancies and (property) abandonment,” Odio said.
West Southern Pines was independently incorporated in 1923, with its own mayor and town council, school, hospital, bank and other services typical for any small town.
But that charter was revoked in 1931, and the community was annexed by Southern Pines. A second setback occurred in the 1970s when previously non-zoned West Southern Pines was zoned residential. As grandfathered businesses closed, new ones were unable to open at the same location.
The West Southern Pines Task Force was established two years ago to begin discussing zoning, code enforcement and beautification challenges and opportunities in the community. Appointed committee members included a mix of current and former elected town leaders and West Southern Pines residents.
Those efforts led to a coordinated effort by the town and DFI to submit an application for a proposed $750,000 Community Development Block Grant. If approved, that funding will be used to help eligible homeowners upgrade substandard housing conditions which pose a threat to life, health or safety through forgivable loans.
Odio said DFI also strongly recommends the town work closely with the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust as a partner in its revitalization efforts, in addition to pursuing other grants and resources.
“Southern Pines has a good start with the West Southern Pines Task Force as an advisory group, but what is needed is a better definition of the purpose and goal of the task force, and identifying near and long-term objectives,” Odio said.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney anticipated a new more formalized advisory group would be established to continue the revitalization efforts.
“The town is definitely committed to this project. We now have a roadmap of how we can move forward,” Haney said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, longtime WSP resident Donald Rich said he also appreciated the work that DFI had put into the report.
“The plan is a good plan but there are going to be some landmines. I think this is a plan the community can embrace, but there are some things that will cause the community pain,” he said. “I’m not sure if there is any way around that. What is unfortunate is the community has been through enough pain...We all know what displacement is and that, for me, is a huge concern.”
Rich said the concept of “equity” has not worked well, historically. Instead he implored town leaders to use compassion above all else in trying to figure out a fair process for revitalization efforts.
