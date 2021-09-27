A 32-unit townhouse development proposed along U.S. 1 near the Days Inn was approved Monday in a 3-1 vote by the Southern Pines Town Council. The mixed use project -- which also calls for two office units -- is roundly opposed by residents of the West Southern Pines community.
During a quasi-judicial public hearing on Sept. 14 nearly a dozen people voiced their concerns about traffic impacts and the potential the project would increase property taxes in an area where many live on fixed incomes.
Prior to closing the hearing Monday, attorney Nick Robinson spoke on behalf of the applicant, Paramount Engineering and local builder Marcel Goneau. He reiterated a previous objection cautioning town leaders that opinions shared by “lay witnesses” is not admissible as expert testimony, particularly for concerns such as whether increased traffic poses a danger to public safety.
Resident Nora Bowman responded that the applicant’s own expert witness, a real estate appraiser, had acknowledged that property taxes on nearby lots could increase as a result of the new development. She said those higher costs would impede the orderly development of revitalization efforts, a threat she considered an “impairment” under the town’s ordinances, because neighbors may not be able to afford upkeep on their homes as a result of the higher taxes.
The 2.08-acre site at 660 SW Service Road has been eyed by developers as the real estate market across the area has heated up considerably. It fronts to U.S. 1, a major thoroughfare, but backs up to a quiet, residential community.
Earlier this year, town leaders voted 3-2 against a rezoning request on the same tract for a proposed two-story, indoor storage facility. That plan also drew considerable concern from nearby residents who viewed the scale of the project as out of character to the surrounding community, in addition to potential tax impacts, increased traffic and potential crime, among other issues.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney recalled during consideration for that project, neighbors had said they were in favor of office use on the site, which the property is currently zoned to accommodate. The application for the conditional use permit and major subdivision plat were required for Village Walk because of the increased density requested by Paramounte Engineering, but the project also includes two office spaces in addition to a small recreation area for residents.
She added that her decision had been a difficult one, noting there were both ethical and legal issues that were considered in the process.
Haney and Councilmembers Bill Pate and Mike Saulnier voted to approve the application, with Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.