West Southern Pines community residents pointedly asked town leaders to take a more active stance with respect to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s ongoing efforts to purchase the now-vacated Southern Pines Primary School campus.
“It would be great if the town would put a little more grit into your support,” said retired educator Dorothy Brower during Tuesday’s regular business meeting of the Southern Pines Town Council.
Frustration, anger and concerns about lack of transparency bubbled to the surface for nearly an hour of public comment as community advocates spoke about their concerns. Some spoke of their disgust with the Moore County Board of Education and, in particular, comments made by some members about the proposed project to repurpose the shuttered school facility. Others railed against outside influence, notably a local developer who submitted what seemed perhaps too timely a competing bid to their own recently offer.
“It may be too late, but I’d like you to clarify the town’s support for our project. When (school) board members constantly say, where is the town of Southern Pines? We have been told from the very beginning by people that “we” don’t think you can get this thing done. And that we should wait until the time is right,“ Brower said. “Well, the time is right.”
She recalled that the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust was created before Moore County Schools’ decision to close the former primary school campus. Developed as a nonprofit by the late Fred Walden, a beloved political and religious figure in the community, she said he was adamant and intentional “about West Southern Pines preserving and keeping its land.”
“We can’t wait and we can’t put it off any longer. We can’t put it off anymore, I implore you to be our advocate and be our voice,” Brower said. “This is not a want, this is a need.”
She said while there are developers that want the property, the historic Black enclave of West Southern Pines needs the property. Brower said it’s repurposed mission would benefit the community in the future for generations.
Check back at thepilot.com for more detailed coverage of Tuesday’s discussion.
