West Pine Middle School’s musical theater program has partnered with Sunrise Theater to deliver to the Sandhills area an amusingly different way to think about everyone’s favorite fairy tale characters through a production of “Into the Woods Jr.” The play features 50 students in 6th through 8th grades.
“From the first rehearsal the students have collaborated on gaining a new perspective on these fairy tales and the ethical issues these stories present. We think they deserve a standing ovation from the community for all their work,” said Fred Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International (MTI). “MTI would like to join the creators of “Into the Woods” in applauding the unique ways that each student has contributed to the show, from performing to designing props, lights, film, scenery to assistant directing and working backstage.”
Show dates run Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, 6 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater, 254 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods Jr. is based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.
The musical follows a baker and his wife who learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest – swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk) – to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn’t simply end “happily ever after” as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decisions.
West Pine West Pine Middle’s rendition will use the strengths of the historic Sunrise Theater and present the musical in a combined setting of live and filmed (theater). The show’s producer and musical director is Torin Wright, who is retiring as an educator in April; director and cinematographer, Matt Francis; set design, Scott Madje; costumes provided by Showboat Costumes and Collectables.
Leading players are Evie Miller, as Cinderella; Eliana Valencia, as Little Red Riding Hood; Roslyn Pignone; and Owen Baker, as Jack.
Tickets are now available. Each production over the past several years has sold out prior the opening night. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Visit www.intothewoodsjrwestpinemiddle.weebly.com or call (910) 673-1464, for advance tickets and more information.
