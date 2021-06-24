A West End man will spend 19 years in prison for collecting child pornography and sending sexually explicit messages to young boys on Instagram.
Gene Legrand Hickman Jr., 63, was sentenced to 228 months on Tuesday, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. He was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple tips from Facebook, the company that owns Instagram, in early 2018.
Summarizing the tips in an affidavit, FBI special agent Gabriela Rees wrote that Hickman “appeared to be enticing child victims to produce child pornography” on Instagram.
“A search warrant for Hickman’s [social media] accounts revealed Hickman described prior incidents of possible child molestation of young boys he ‘mentored’ in chat logs,” wrote Rees, a Fayetteville-based agent assigned to the Charlotte division of the FBI. “Due to the context of the chats, and based on my training and experience in investigating these types of criminal violations, I believe that the term ‘mentored’ likely referred to sexually grooming minors.”
She added that Hickman also “went into detail with multiple Instagram users regarding having had sex with a 9-year-old, and went into graphic detail about the process of molesting a young child.”
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search Hickman’s home on Carolina Pines Drive in June 2018. Inside the residence, sheriff’s deputies found devices containing “hundreds of child pornography files,” a news release said.
Investigators found Hickman’s phone while conducting a second search of the home in December 2019. He had used a “heavily encrypted messaging application” on the device to send and receive child pornography, the release said.
During an interview with police on Sept. 9, Hickman confessed to possessing and receiving child pornography. He also confessed that he had sexually abused a child younger than 12.
The FBI then “adopted” the case from local and state agencies “for further investigation and federal prosecution,” according to the news release.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a sharp rise in so-called cybertips for North Carolina. Over 5,300 tips have been received so far this year — more than double the amount recorded in 2016.
