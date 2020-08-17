West End Fire & Rescue Grant recently received notification from FEMA that the department has been approved for an $180,000 AFG (Assistance to Firefighters) grant. The funding will be used to purchase 24 refillable air packs, 48 masks, and 24 voice amplifiers.
“We are extremely excited and blessed to have received this grant. It will allow us to keep up with the current NFPA standards and provide the best respiratory protection available for our firefighters,” said WEFR Chief Erik Stromberg.
AFG fire safety grants are used to fund critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience. Funding may be used to purchase protective gear, emergency vehicles, for training or other resources.
Stromberg said the refillable air packs are used primarily during structure fires and are “the latest and greatest” packs available. The units have a 15-year life span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.