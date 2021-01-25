Wells Fargo has announced the permanent closure of its bank branch located at 600 SW Broad St. near downtown Southern Pines. The branch had been closed temporarily due to COVID-19, and will not reopen.
Josh Dunn of Wells Fargo & Company’s corporate communications office in Charlotte said it was “not an easy decision or one that we take lightly.”
“We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations,” Dunn wrote in an email to The Pilot. “While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”
Wells Fargo banking customers are encouraged to visit the Southern Pines branch located at 10796 U.S. 15-501, near the Murray Hill Road intersection.
