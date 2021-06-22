Pinehurst Fire Department

A fire to two units of the Linville Garden condos in Pinehurst early Sunday morning took 10 local agencies close to four hours to fight.

Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole said that while the investigation is still ongoing that there was, “Significant damage to the units and the contents in them.” No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Pinehurst Police Department was the first on the scene to evacuate the people in the units.

The call came shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at 800 St. Andrews Dr., with flames coming from both the upstairs and downstairs units. After approximately three hours, the fire was completely extinguished.

Cole said the fire is believed to have started outside of the two units of the two-story building, but the cause is still being investigated.

Assisting Pinehurst Fire Department were fire departments from Aberdeen, Eastwood, Pinebluff, Southern Pines, West End, Whispering Pines, Carthage and others. Moore County EMS was called in as well as the Red Cross to help the families displaced, Cole said.

“Part of that was from the normal alarm, and then we asked for a second alarm for manpower to help us fight the fire,” Cole said.

No damage to the two neighboring units that share the same building was reported.

