IMG-2033.jpeg

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields speaks at Wednesday's press briefing in Carthage.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

With nearly everyone in Moore County expected to have power restored by Wednesday night, the county remains under a state of emergency and under the curfew that comes with the declaration for one more night.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Moore County Public Safety Director Brian Phillips said that the curfew, along with the state of emergency signed by the county commissioners on Sunday, expires at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The emergency shelter in the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage will remain open until noon Thursday.

Map showing areas still without power as of 3 p.m.

Power is being restored to Moore County, one town at a time. The lights were back on in most of downtown Southern Pines by lunchtime Wednesday. (Abbi Overfelt / The Pilot)

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

