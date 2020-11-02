With time, Glen Webb has seen the need for him to step into a leadership role in law enforcement, although being a police chief wasn’t always a goal he had set in his mind.
“If you would’ve walked up to a 21-year-old me in early ‘99 and said, ‘One day you will be a police chief,’ I would’ve laughed at you,” Webb said. “It’s something that evolved over the years. When you’re a young officer, you just want to get out there and help as many people as you can and do all the fun things you saw in the movies. As you get a little older, you start to realize that law enforcement needs leadership, and we need to build the leaders of the future.”
Webb started as the new police chief for Pinehurst Police Department last week, following in the footsteps of friend and former Police Chief Earl Phipps. The former chief brought Webb to Pinehurst in December 2018 to serve as his deputy chief.
In that capacity, Webb watched how Phipps served the community, and was a leader for the department until his retirement in late August.
One lasting lesson that the new chief remembers of Phipps was his interactions with people. Phipps’ spirit is something that Webb wants to carry on in his administration.
“Being around him, you learn empathy,” Webb said. He’s one of the most people-centric humans I’ve ever worked with in this job and it did a lot for me being with him to remind you that everyone you deal with is usually on their worst day. You’re there to try and make it a little better and try to deliver some justice in some way.”
Coming up on 22 years of service in law enforcement in April, Webb has pledged to finish out his 30-year career in Pinehurst, a place that was new to him, but has felt like home since moving from Greenville nearly two years ago.
“Being new here, in two years I feel like I’ve been here 20 because people in the community and the department have made me feel like I’m a family member, not just somebody they have hired to be a law enforcement officer,” he said. “You just don’t find that inviting spirit everywhere. That’s been huge for me. That’s why I love this town and I’ve committed to finish my career here.”
Webb previously worked in his hometown of Greenville for 14 years, serving in several positions including Special Victims Unit detective, robbery and homicide detective and Patrol Sergeant with the Greenville Police Department. That was where Webb first met Phipps, who served as one of his first supervisors when Webb joined the department. Prior to that, Webb’s first five years came as an officer in Tarboro.
Now he turns to focusing on leading and growing the Pinehurst Police Department.
“I have it written on this board here in my office, ‘I only rent this position, and the rent I pay is the leaders I grow,’” he said. “I believe that because I’m temporary. Even though I plan to be here for nine years, that’s not a long time. We need people in place that can take over and take this department further than I ever could.”
One of the points of pride that Webb had while serving as deputy chief was the willingness of the rest of the department to look to earn more education or training on the job. Webb earned an associates degree from Pitt Community College, a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and is working toward an M.B.A. through UNC Pembroke.
Through this education, Pinehurst police officers are preparing themselves for whatever challenges they may face out in the public by being well trained, one of several goals that Webb has for the department. Among other goals for Webb include, seeing the department receive national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and continuing to invest in the next generation of law enforcement officers and leaders.
Growth of the Village and the surrounding areas is where Webb is putting a lot of focus for the future as it will require more from the police department.
“With the news of the USGA moving here and adding another U.S. Open in ‘29 and we are going to have one in ‘24, I think growth in the area is going to be our biggest challenge,” Webb said. “Because with growth it’s going to bring more traffic, and comes with more crime at times when you look at our demographic growth.”
That is where the connectivity of other local agencies will need to continue to help bring strength in numbers to Pinehurst and the rest of the area.
Pinehurst Police Department participates with other local agencies in the ComStat meeting that Southern Pines Police Department hosts, to share information between the agencies to help combat crime that might have common denominators from one jurisdiction to the other.
“Chief (Nick) Polidori and I, the Sheriff and I, and Chief (Carl) Colasacco and I, we’ve been building relationships since I’ve been in the interim position and now into the full-time position,” Webb said. “We are better together. We’re a small-knit community. We’re a bunch of smaller police departments so being able to share resources and information is going to make us all solve crime.”
Webb said the community is another invaluable asset when it comes to making Pinehurst safer. He said their willingness to help in assisting with ongoing cases, makes the department’s job easier, and leads to a high closure rate of cases.
“If we have a rash of car break-ins, people are lining up to give us their doorbell camera footage so we can help crack these cases,” he said. “They call in with tips, they call the tip-line, they call me directly or they flag down the officers. That spirit of communication and trust didn’t come here with me, that existed prior to me and I want to make sure I’m a good steward to that.”
Community relations also falls in Webb’s lap as being a visible figure in the community, and seeing what Phipps did in the past, Webb said he once again knows those are big shoes he has to fill.
“Earl was out and about, and of course Covid has held me up a little bit, but when you can get out there amongst people and they can see you and touch you and they can talk to you, they tend to trust you more,” Webb said. “Maintaining that trust is a high priority of mine.”
Webb’s wife, Caroline, is an Assistant US Attorney, and they have two school-aged daughters and one son in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.