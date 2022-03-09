The 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pinehurst.

The 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pinehurst.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The luck of the Irish has not been with organizers of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pinehurst.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular event may be called off for a third consecutive year. The concern this time around is weather, with rain and scattered thunderstorms currently in the forecast for Saturday, which is when the parade is scheduled.

“We're hoping for the best with regard to weather,” Jeff Sanborn, manager of Pinehurst, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Village Council. “If y'all haven't looked at the forecast for this weekend, it's looking like it's going to be wet on Saturday morning and then thankfully, kind of drying out. But it's going to get cold and very windy, and that's what we're looking at.”

Last held in 2019, the parade typically draws hundreds of green-clad spectators to downtown Pinehurst.

“We want to pull that event off because it's important for the community and it's always a good time,” Sanborn said. “We'll be watching the weather situation and hopefully making a call as early as Friday.”

