The luck of the Irish has not been with organizers of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pinehurst.
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular event was called off Friday morning because of the threat of severe weather.
Saturday's forecast calls for rain and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures are also expected to plummet into the low 20s overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Last held in 2019, the parade typically draws hundreds of green-clad spectators to downtown Pinehurst.
