While coronavirus cases have begun to decline across the state and nation, Moore County’s trends continue to worsen.
The county set records Monday for the daily average of new infections, percentage of tests returning positive and number of residents hospitalized. More than 970 cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend by the local health department.
Moore County saw a rolling, daily average of 441 new infections for the seven days ending Monday, eclipsing the previous record, daily average of 345 cases reported by the health department last Wednesday. Over 44 percent of coronavirus tests administered in the county over the past week have come back positive — another record.
A record 45 local residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, with many of them being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the organization that runs the hospital, said over 28 percent of all patients hospitalized across its multi-county system on Monday were infected, the highest percentage in recent memory.
Health officials say the numbers, bad as they appear, show some signs of progress in the county’s struggle to curtail the highly contagious Omicron variant. Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said certain local metrics are “starting to stabilize.”
“If you look at the percentage jumps, it’s not quite as high as it was,” he said in a phone interview on Monday. “We were seeing the percentages jump up, within a week's time, anywhere from around 10 or even 11 percent. Now it's starting to stabilize a little bit from week to week, and we’re seeing the percentages increase from about 5 or 6 percent.”
Still, Garner acknowledged that Moore is seeing only an “incremental” improvement compared with other counties. But when it comes to infectious diseases, he said, the strides made in surrounding areas can have a ripple effect.
“Certain places are maybe a little bit ahead of where we are, and we're hoping that those trends become kind of uniform — something we see across the board,” Garner said. “That's typically the way it's gone, so it’s promising news looking around at not only North Carolina and other counties, but other states as well.
“We know that numbers are starting to come down in other places and we hope that translates to us pretty soon, but we have to stay on track with masking, vaccinations and people staying home if they're sick. We've just got to double down on all the same tools we've been applying.”
Citing the Omicron-driven surge, the Pinehurst Village Council decided to conduct its regular meeting on Tuesday remotely. Garner advises other local entities to follow suit, at least for the time being.
“I would encourage folks to look at any chance that they have to do business virtually to limit gatherings, especially in situations where you would typically be in enclosed spaces,” he said.
Over 21,500 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 269 of those cases, or about 1.2 percent, have been fatal.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday — the same percentage reported in late-November. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 66 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Over 29,000 residents, or 29 percent of the county’s population, have received booster shots. Residents can schedule vaccination or booster appointments with the Moore County Health Department by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The department is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing at its office in Carthage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays with no appointment or referral needed. Participants have been getting test results back within 12 hours. Daily testing is also available at FirstHealth’s Convenient Care clinics in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines.
Faster, though less accurate, results are possible with at-home testing kits, which are now free to every household in the U.S. The tests can be ordered online at covidtests.gov.
A free vaccination and testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the parking lot of Carolina Fried Chicken and House of Pizza in Robbins. For information, call Bob Finch at 919-961-4045.
