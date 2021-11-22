Editor's Note: The story below includes extreme profanity. Due to the prominence and nature of the story, The Pilot is including it verbatim.
Moore County Schools has released a recording of the voicemail that’s spurred heightened security at school board meetings since mid-September.
The district and school board Chair Libby Carter have characterized the message as a “particular concern,” “a potential threat,” and a “credible threat” since first disclosing it on Sept. 10. That’s when Moore County Schools relocated the school board’s Sept. 13 regular meeting from West Pine Elementary to the district’s central office.
Chief Arthur Frye of Moore County Schools Police reported the voicemail, which was left on the district’s human resources line shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation under advice from the sheriff’s office. Frye filed a formal incident report on Sept. 21.
In the 45-second, profanity laden message, a woman threatens to target “your houses, everything" in protest of ongoing mask mandates in schools. It's unclear if the message is directed at school staff, board members, or both.
“Hi. I want to know why the fuck you think you can motherfucking intimidate parents over a mask mandate. We are going to motherfucking come for you,” the caller says.
“Keep pushing this agenda and see what motherfucking happens. Keep pushing this shit because we are going to have your asses. We are going to find you, we are going to find your houses, everything. Play with us, motherfuckers, you Nazi cunts. We’re coming after you and we’re not going to play nice, you pieces of shit.”
Moore County Schools Police continues to investigate the origins of the call. It’s unclear if the SBI remains involved.
“Our investigation remains open, but we are in need of additional information” Police Chief Arthur Frye said in a release issued along with the audio file. “We are now asking the public’s help in identifying the person who left this disturbing recording.”
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Frye at (910) 986-9747 or Police Captain Rodney Hardy at (910) 986-0949.
Since then, all school board meetings have been held at the central office, limiting attendance to about 50 people. Moore County Schools Police have screened all attendees with metal detectors. Overflow at the board’s October and November meetings has amounted to a few dozen people waiting outside for seating.
In the release, Moore County Schools said that measure has been a result of “growing concerns about safety and order at school board meetings.” Moore County Schools Police stopped an individual from carrying a knife into a board meeting this summer. Officers discovered a loaded gun in a search of that person’s vehicle. It’s a felony in North Carolina to bring firearms onto school property.
Board members David Hensley, Robert Levy and Philip Holmes have twice moved to consider larger meeting venues. But the majority of the board has overruled that motion, citing the ongoing investigation into the threat.
Monday’s release of the recording partially fulfills a public records request The Pilot filed on Sept. 14. In addition to the threat in its original form, the newspaper requested documents summarizing the threat that were provided to school board members.
This is a developing story. Check thepilot.com for further updates, or Wednesday’s edition of The Pilot for a full report.
(4) comments
After reading this how can the Board be criticized for moving their meetings to a smaller more secure location.
John Misiaszek
I'm sure Kent will find some reason to criticize them. Or he'll take a page from Tucker Carlson's explanation of January 6th and claim the liberals mounted a "false flag" operation in order to blame true patriots.
Waiting for it Jim.
John Misiaszek
Someone will recognize that voice. It’s very distinctive. When she’s identified I hope she will face the full extent of the law’s punishment. These are public servants she is threatening.
