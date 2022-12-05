The largely invisible systems that power Moore County water and sewer systems need electricity to operate, but officials responsible for operating those systems say they are managing under generator power.
“One of the key things that has to be remembered is that while the circumstances around this power outage are certainly unique and unprecedented, we have dealt with power outages that have run for far longer than the couple of days we are at least looking at,” said Reagan Parsons, Southern Pines town manager. “And we are not fighting downed trees or snow and ice in order to get around to different infrastructure, so we’ll get through this just fine from an infrastructure standpoint.”
Infrastructure relates to an area’s built environment — roadways, water and sewer systems, parks, businesses and various services. Without power, none of these aspects can operate at an expected capacity.
Moore County and municipal sewer and water systems are hooked up to generators to ensure the proper functioning of pumps and lift stations that move waste and drinking water along the network of pipes to their end points. Multiple municipalities said their operations were up and working soon after the power outage.
Parsons said Southern Pines has enough fuel to run the generators for several days, thanks to a fuel delivery last week. Other municipalities are similar, having emergency plans set in place. Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said town employees were treating this outage as if it was caused by a storm, following protocols to help the community.
Moore Regional Hospital continues to function normally using backup generators, according to FirstHealth of the Carolinas spokesperson Emily Sloan. FirstHealth also has enough fuel on-site to power the emergency generators for several days.
“We are comfortable and confident that we can maintain backup power as needed to continue to serve our patients,” read a statement on the FirstHealth of the Carolinas website, published on Sunday afternoon.
FirstHealth’s Primary Care and Convenient Care clinics in Moore County will be closed until power is restored.
Another key part of a town’s infrastructure is traffic lights. When traffic lights are out, all intersections become four-way stops. The county declared a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Sunday night, following a State of Emergency declaration, to help reduce the number of people driving at night. Multiple officials urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary until power returns.
