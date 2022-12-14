UPDATE: The water main was turned back on at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Randy Gould, director of Moore County Public Works, said all consumers should have running water.
They are still flushing the systems, so the water may appear discolored. Gould said a boil advisory will remain in effect until the bacteria levels can be measured, which takes at least 24 hours. A sample will be tested once the water runs clear.
Moore County experienced a water main break this morning along U.S. 1 near Aiken Road, impacting 520 customers.
Areas experiencing no water or low pressure are Lakeview, Hyland Hills, Skyline Manor, Niagara, Holly Street, Aiken Road, Youngs Road, Lakebay Road and connecting roads of the East Moore Water District.
Workers have identified the issue, a section of pipe split, and are currently working to restore water to the area. Gould said water should return by early this afternoon.
A system pressure advisory was issued this morning by Jon Horne on behalf of East Moore Water District. They recommend boiling all water before using it because of the low pressure.
“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the statement read. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”
A boil advisory will remain in place until the water main is restored.
