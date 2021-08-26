A water main break has occurred on 5th Street off North Poplar Street in Aberdeen, according to an alert posted Thursday at noon.
Repair crews are working to repair the damage. The town reports water service will be temporarily disrupted for customers in the immediate area of 5th Street to the end of Eastview Drive and Crest Drive.
