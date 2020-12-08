Traffic will be detoured from East Morganton Road in Southern Pines, between May Street and Indiana Avenue, for a six-month water line replacement project scheduled to begin in early January.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said the new 12-inch water line will improve fire hydrant flow to neighborhoods in that area. The $468,000 estimated outlay was developed as part of the town’s 2020 Water and Wastewater Capital Improvement Plan.
East Morganton Road will be closed to thru-traffic from Jan. 4 to July 31, 2021. The primary detour and signage will shift traffic to Indiana Avenue.
Local traffic will still have access via the adjacent side streets.
