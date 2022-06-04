As she has done during every U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Windy Pratt watched the action this week from her backyard overlooking the 16th hole.
Pratt was spectating from behind the box-wire fence surrounding her property with her dog, Georgia, whose shared excitement may have owed more to the many dimpled balls flying through the air. Over the course of the Friday, 156 of the world’s best golfers and throngs of fans walked within 130 feet of Pratt’s home on Longleaf Road.
She and her husband, Mike, have lived at Pine Needles for more than 30 years. Their two sons were still in elementary school when the first U.S. Women’s Open was held here in 1996.
“It was their first taste of freedom,” Pratt said of the young boys’ experience during that championship. “We told them they could walk from here to the 18th hole on their own. They came back with a bunch of the players’ autographs.”
That same year, she saw a player’s ball strike a bird that was flying over the 15th hole.
“She dropped the bird and the ball kept going,” Pratt said. “It didn’t go as far as it was going to go, but it kept going. That was probably the most dramatic thing we’ve seen.”
The Pratts’ location has given them a front-row seat to memorable moments in the days leading up to this year’s event. Pratt said her husband witnessed a player shoot a hole-in-one during a practice round last week.
“I wish they did it every year here,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun over the past month watching all the infrastructure being put in and seeing the grandstands go up. I remember thinking, ‘It’s going to be a letdown when this is all over because we’ve all looked forward to it for such a long time.’”
Fifteen years, to be exact. When the Women’s Open last came to Pine Needles in June 2007, the first iPhone had just hit store shelves, Twitter was in its infancy and Instagram did not yet exist.
“All of the new electronic stuff is, I think, the biggest change this time around,” Pratt said. “Being able to see where the players are on your phone with an app is pretty cool.”
The returning players have also changed since they last teed off behind the couple’s home. Pratt noted that Lexi Thompson, now 27, was only 12 years old when she became the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open during the championship’s previous appearance at Pine Needles.
“We think it’s a great privilege to live on this course in this neighborhood, to be able to see all of this,” Pratt said. “We love living here.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
